Off the Field: Brock Purdy Takes Part in Offseason Training with Caleb Williams 🏈

For 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, this offseason holds particular significance – a time to focus solely on his growth and improvement in San Francisco's offense.

At this point last year, Purdy was recovering from elbow surgery and working to get back in shape before the start of the season. It was a period marked by uncertainty and adversity as he fought his way back to peak physical condition. Now, for the first time, the quarterback gets to train for the upcoming year with a full season of work under his belt.

Purdy's offseason training has included a trip to Jacksonville, Florida, where he's participated in rigorous quarterback-specific workouts with top 2024 NFL Draft prospect Caleb Williams. Just before the draft, the Purdy and Williams took part in drills and performance sessions with Tom Gormely, a physical therapist who helps quarterbacks develop their throwing strategy by optimizing biomechanical efficiency.

"Going into the NFL, there's things that I need to work on," Williams said. "I wanted to go to the best people, the best guys. So with something cool like this, seeing the biomechanics and things that you may not be able to see on TV."

In Jacksonville, the quarterbacks throw passes in front of 3D motion capture equipment in order to break down their mechanics using high speed cameras and avatars. Gormely and the training staff then create rehab and skill development plans tailored to each quarterback's individual data.