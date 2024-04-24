 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

Off the Field: Brock Purdy Takes Part in Offseason Training with Caleb Williams 🏈

Apr 23, 2024 at 05:15 PM
BM-Headshot-2023
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

For 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, this offseason holds particular significance – a time to focus solely on his growth and improvement in San Francisco's offense.

At this point last year, Purdy was recovering from elbow surgery and working to get back in shape before the start of the season. It was a period marked by uncertainty and adversity as he fought his way back to peak physical condition. Now, for the first time, the quarterback gets to train for the upcoming year with a full season of work under his belt.

Purdy's offseason training has included a trip to Jacksonville, Florida, where he's participated in rigorous quarterback-specific workouts with top 2024 NFL Draft prospect Caleb Williams. Just before the draft, the Purdy and Williams took part in drills and performance sessions with Tom Gormely, a physical therapist who helps quarterbacks develop their throwing strategy by optimizing biomechanical efficiency.

"Going into the NFL, there's things that I need to work on," Williams said. "I wanted to go to the best people, the best guys. So with something cool like this, seeing the biomechanics and things that you may not be able to see on TV."

In Jacksonville, the quarterbacks throw passes in front of 3D motion capture equipment in order to break down their mechanics using high speed cameras and avatars. Gormely and the training staff then create rehab and skill development plans tailored to each quarterback's individual data.

"It's the mobility," Purdy said. "It's getting my shoulder to open up more so that my elbow can come through and I can be a more efficient thrower. Not just coming in to throw, but actually work on your mechanics."

Related Links

While training with Williams, Purdy shared what his offseason workout regimen has been like.

"I've taken a break (from throwing) since the Super Bowl, a good five weeks or so. I've been training but not necessarily throwing. As you throw more and more, your shoulder capsule opens up, your layback comes back and that allows you to whip the ball more. But as I throw throughout the offseason, and focus on my hips coming through first, that will just continue to open up more and more."

Williams, one of the top quarterback prospects, trained right alongside Purdy and took away key learning points ahead of the NFL Draft.

"I think the biggest thing that I'll take from this is finding keys on when I miss a pass, finding my rhythm throughout camp. Everybody drops differently, everybody throws differently, everybody moves differently. Finding your rhythm within your place is going to be really important."

Check out ESPN's full feature on Purdy and Williams' QB biomechanics training below:

Related Content

news

Off the Field: George Kittle Cheers on Bayley at WWE WrestleMania XL 🙌

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle was in the heart of the action for one of the biggest events in WWE history.
news

Off the Field: Quarterback Josh Dobbs Chases the 2024 Solar Eclipse 🌙

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Josh Dobbs took a trip to Cleveland, Ohio to experience NASA's 2024 Total Eclipse Festival.
news

Off the Field: The Kittles Support Caitlin Clark, Iowa Hawkeyes in March Madness 💛

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle took a trip back to his alma mater to cheer on the Iowa Hawkeyes in the women's NCAA basketball tournament.
news

Off the Field: Brock Purdy Cheers on Iowa State in March Madness 🏀

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy sat courtside to cheer on his alma mater, Iowa State, against Stanford in the women's NCAA basketball tournament.
news

Off the Field: Ji'Ayir Brown Receives Key to His Hometown 🔑

San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown was honored with the key to the city of Trenton, New Jersey for his accomplishments in the NFL.
news

Off the Field: Deebo Samuel Changes Jersey to Number 1️⃣

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. announced changes to his jersey number and name for the 2024 season.
news

Off the Field: 49ers Family Ties at the NFL Combine 🏈

Brenden Rice, Frank Gore Jr. and Luke McCaffrey are stepping into the NFL spotlight in hopes of making their own mark on the league.
news

Off the Field: Greenlaw Reveals Hilarious Kyle Shanahan Combine Story 😂

At the NFL Scouting Combine, linebacker Dre Greenlaw was mistakenly convinced that head coach Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers had no intention of drafting him.
news

Off the Field: 49ers Share Heartfelt Messages on 2023 Season ❤️

San Francisco 49ers players took to social media to reflect on the highs, lows, lessons learned and memories cherished from the 2023 NFL season. 
news

Off the Field: Klay Thompson, Hunter Pence, Tyrese Haliburton Show Love to 49ers 🔥

Stars from across the professional sports world showed their support for the San Francisco 49ers in the team's NFC Championship win.
news

Off the Field: Former 49ers Show Out at Divisional Round Game 😎

Steve Young, Jerry Rice, Solomon Thomas and Azeez Al-Shaair showed love for their former team during the 49ers Divisional Round matchup at Levi's® Stadium.
Advertising