Brock Purdy Talks Draft 'Opportunity' as a Day 3 Selection

The San Francisco 49ers are nearly two years removed from the day they drafted their franchise quarterback with the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. After being selected 262nd-overall, Brock Purdy was given the title of "Mr. Irrelevant," however, the last two seasons are proof that the third-year QB is anything but irrelevant. He's been an integral part of this organization's success on the field.

Purdy went from third-string quarterback to starter within a span of months due to injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Since assuming the role of QB1, the former seventh-round pick has led the 49ers on two extended playoff runs, including a Super Bowl LVIII appearance in February. If that wasn't impressive enough, Purdy accomplished the latter after suffering a season ending elbow injury at the end of the 2022 season, undergoing repair surgery and returning in time for training camp in July.

Purdy closed out last season at or near the top of several statistical categories including passer rating (first - 113.0), passing yards per attempt (first - 9.6), completion percentage (fourth - 69.4) and passing yards (fifth - 4,280). His 4,280 passing yards set a single-season franchise record, surpassing the previous record held by quarterback Jeff Garcia. Purdy's production in 2023 earned him Pro Bowl honors and resulted in the second-year quarterback racking up the most votes of any player in the league.

Taking into account all of his accomplishments, what is the significance of Purdy's story to other quarterbacks drafted on Day 3 or teams in search of their own late-round quarterback gem? He doesn't hear about it as much as you might think.

"Last year, I heard about the amount of quarterbacks drafted and maybe I had an effect on that. I'm not really sure," Purdy said. "That's really what's gotten to me. I haven't really had anybody reach out and ask, 'Hey, I'm a Day 3 guy. How can I (find success in the league?)' It hasn't really been like that.

"Everyone's story and path is different, so to try and live out the same way that some other guy did, I don't think is right. For me, it's like, yeah this guy got drafted last, there's some hope for sure, but I can't compare myself. Everyone has their own story... Obviously, I'm a big believer that it doesn't matter where you are drafted, it's about what you do when you get there with that opportunity. That's my advice to guys that are drafted Day 3 or undrafted guys."

Thursday marks the official start of the 2024 NFL Draft, and while he may not be glued to the television this weekend, Purdy will be keeping an eye on the 49ers moves.

"I'll definitely be in tune to who we draft and buddies in college and whoever in life get drafted," Purdy said. "It's a pretty big thing for kids growing up. They get to see their name on TV, get drafted and have an opportunity to go live out their dreams. It's a cool time of year."