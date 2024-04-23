 Skip to main content
Advertising

Where to Watch the 2024 NFL Draft: A Guide for the 49ers Faithful

Apr 23, 2024 at 02:15 PM

The 2024 NFL Draft is right around the corner.

Here's everything 49ers Faithful need to know to watch the 2024 NFL Draft:

Where Can I Watch the Draft?

TV: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes

Mobile: NFL and ESPN apps

What Time Does the Draft Start?

  • Thursday, April 25 at 5:00 PM PT (Round 1)
  • Friday, April 26 at 4:00 PM PT (Rounds 2-3)
  • Saturday, April 27 at 9:00 AM PT (Rounds 4-7)

What Picks Do the 49ers Have?

The team has a total of 10 draft picks beginning with pick No. 31. Of course, all of this is subject to change, but for now, that's the draft position the 49ers find themselves in this year.

Day 1 Picks

  • Round 1, Pick 31

Day 2 Picks

  • Round 2, Pick 63
  • Round 3, Pick 94

Day 3 Picks

  • Round 4, Pick 124 (via Dallas Cowboys)
  • Round 4, Pick 132 (compensatory)
  • Round 4, Pick 135
  • Round 5, Pick 176 (compensatory)
  • Round 6, Pick 211 (compensatory)
  • Round 6, Pick 215 (compensatory)
  • Round 7, Pick 251

49ers Pick 'Em

Who will San Francisco select with their first pick of the 2024 NFL Draft? Enter now and make your pick. If your selection is correct, you will be entered to win 49ers merchandise. Play now in the 49ers app.

49ers Draft HQ

Stay up to date with all the latest 49ers draft news including mock drafts, analysis, interviews and more on 49ers.com/draft.

Related Content

news

Notable 49ers Third-Round Draftees: Joe Montana, Fred Warner and More

The San Francisco 49ers are scheduled to make one selection in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Take a look at the team's history of success in the third round.
news

Off the Field: Brock Purdy Takes Part in Offseason Training with Caleb Williams 🏈

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy trained alongside top 2024 NFL Draft prospect Caleb Williams in offseason workouts.
news

Brock Purdy Talks Draft 'Opportunity' as a Day 3 Selection

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy discussed the importance of forging your own path in the NFL as a newly selected player and taking advantage of any drafted or undrafted opportunity with a club.
news

Dónde Ver El NFL Draft 2024: Una Guía Para los Fieles

Descubre cómo ver el Draft 2024 de la NFL y mantente al día de las últimas noticias y eventos del Draft de los 49ers.
news

John Lynch Comparte Evaluaciones de los Prospectos y las Novedades Sobre Aiyuk en la Previa del Draft

El presidente de operaciones de football y gerente general de los 49ers, John Lynch, detalló la visión general del equipo sobre la clase 2024 del draft, la actualización de offseason de Brandon Aiyuk y más, en su previa anual del draft.
news

Notable 49ers Fourth-Round Draftees: Mitch Wishnowsky, Charles Haley and More

The San Francisco 49ers are scheduled to make three selections in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Take a look at the team's history of success in the fourth round.
news

Lynch Shares Prospect Evals, Aiyuk Update; 4 Takeaways from the Draft Preview

President of football operations and general manager John Lynch detailed the 49ers overview of the 2024 draft class, Aiyuk offseason update and more in his annual draft preview.
news

Matt Barrows Shares Latest Mock Draft Picks and Purdy's Offseason Work | 1st & 10

Learn more about the Brock Purdy's offseason heroics, 49ers potential first round moves and a recap of San Francisco's draft picks with Matt Barrows of "The Athletic" on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

2024 Mock Draft Monday 4.0: Analysts Eye a Cornerback in First Round for 49ers

Entering draft week, experts and analysts offered their final predictions for the San Francisco 49ers first-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Notable 49ers Fifth-Round Draftees: George Kittle, Dre Greenlaw and More

The San Francisco 49ers are scheduled to make one selection in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Take a look at the team's history of success in the fifth round.
news

Notable 49ers Sixth-Round Draftees: Elijah Mitchell, Delanie Walker and More

The San Francisco 49ers are scheduled to make two selections in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Take a look at the team's history of success in the sixth round.
Advertising