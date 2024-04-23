Where to Watch the 2024 NFL Draft: A Guide for the 49ers Faithful

The 2024 NFL Draft is right around the corner.
Here's everything 49ers Faithful need to know to watch the 2024 NFL Draft:
Where Can I Watch the Draft?
TV: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes
Mobile: NFL and ESPN apps
What Time Does the Draft Start?
- Thursday, April 25 at 5:00 PM PT (Round 1)
- Friday, April 26 at 4:00 PM PT (Rounds 2-3)
- Saturday, April 27 at 9:00 AM PT (Rounds 4-7)
What Picks Do the 49ers Have?
The team has a total of 10 draft picks beginning with pick No. 31. Of course, all of this is subject to change, but for now, that's the draft position the 49ers find themselves in this year.
Day 1 Picks
- Round 1, Pick 31
Day 2 Picks
- Round 2, Pick 63
- Round 3, Pick 94
Day 3 Picks
- Round 4, Pick 124 (via Dallas Cowboys)
- Round 4, Pick 132 (compensatory)
- Round 4, Pick 135
- Round 5, Pick 176 (compensatory)
- Round 6, Pick 211 (compensatory)
- Round 6, Pick 215 (compensatory)
- Round 7, Pick 251
49ers Pick 'Em
Who will San Francisco select with their first pick of the 2024 NFL Draft? Enter now and make your pick. If your selection is correct, you will be entered to win 49ers merchandise. Play now in the 49ers app.
49ers Draft HQ
Stay up to date with all the latest 49ers draft news including mock drafts, analysis, interviews and more on 49ers.com/draft.