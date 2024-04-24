Morning Report: Brock Purdy Discusses Draft as a Day 3 Pick 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, April 24th.
New and Notable
Brock Purdy Talks Draft 'Opportunity' as a Day 3 Selection
The San Francisco 49ers are nearly two years removed from the day they drafted their franchise quarterback with the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. After being selected 262nd-overall, Brock Purdy was given the title of "Mr. Irrelevant," however, the last two seasons are proof that the third-year QB is anything but irrelevant. He's been an integral part of this organization's success on the field.
Notable 49ers Third-Round Draftees: Joe Montana, Fred Warner and More
With the NFL Draft right around the corner, anticipation is building to see which players will join the San Francisco 49ers in 2024.
The team is slated to make one selection in the third round this year, at pick No. 94, on Friday, April 26. Click here to view the 49ers full list of picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Off the Field: Brock Purdy Takes Part in Offseason Training with Caleb Williams 🏈
For 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, this offseason holds particular significance – a time to focus solely on his growth and improvement in San Francisco's offense.
At this point last year, Purdy was recovering from elbow surgery and working to get back in shape before the start of the season. It was a period marked by uncertainty and adversity as he fought his way back to peak physical condition. Now, for the first time, the quarterback gets to train for the upcoming year with a full season of work under his belt.
Where to Watch the 2024 NFL Draft: A Guide for the 49ers Faithful
The 2024 NFL Draft is right around the corner.
Here's everything 49ers Faithful need to know to watch the 2024 NFL Draft
Lynch Shares Prospect Evals, Aiyuk Update; 4 Takeaways from the Draft Preview
The San Francisco 49ers are headed into this weekend's 2024 NFL Draft with 10 picks available and with no glaring needs on the roster following free agency. Through a variety of avenues from contract extensions, free agent additions, free agent re-signings and trades, the 49ers have positioned positively as they prepare to welcome their next generation of playmakers.
2024 Mock Draft Monday 4.0: Analysts Eye a Cornerback in First Round for 49ers
Happy draft week, Fatihful! The start of the 2024 NFL Draft is just days away which means this Monday marks our final mock draft round up. Over the course of the last month, we've been tracking the predictions of draft experts and media members across the league as it relates to the San Francisco 49ers upcoming draft picks. With 10 picks on hand and in their current order, several mock drafts from this month have pointed towards three main areas of need for the 49ers - offensive lineman, cornerback and wide receiver.
Notable 49ers Fourth-Round Draftees: Mitch Wishnowsky, Charles Haley and More
With a rich history of finding talent in the late stages of the draft, there's no telling what hidden gems the San Francisco 49ers might discover in 2024.
The team is slated to make three selections in the fourth round this year, at picks No. 124, 132 and 135, on Saturday, April 27. Click here to view the 49ers full list of picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.
5 Things to Know: Newest Players of the 49ers Offense
The San Francisco 49ers added five players to their offense, signing OL Brandon Parker, QB Joshua Dobbs, RB Patrick Taylor Jr., TE Eric Saubert and WR Trent Taylor to one-year deals in free agency.
Keep reading to learn more about the newest members of the 49ers offense.
📽 What to Watch
Say Cheese 📸
Look back at some of the best photos of San Francisco 49ers rookies throughout the 2023 season.
Look back at some of the best San Francisco 49ers photos from Kym Fortino throughout the 2023 season.