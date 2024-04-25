Morning Report: Lynch, Warner Discuss Impact of the Draft 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
Fred Warner Highlights Draft Importance, Contributions of Young Playmakers
The next big opportunity to bolster the San Francisco 49ers roster with emerging talent comes Thursday evening with the 2024 NFL Draft kicking off in Detroit. As it stands, 49ers president of football operations and general manager John Lynch and company will have ten picks to work with in this year's draft, including a late first-round selection at No. 31-overall.
Aaron Banks' Draft Day Story: Joining his Hometown Team
The East Bay native, offensive lineman Aaron Banks' journey to the NFL began in the very community that now cheers his name.
Banks' draft story takes place right near Levi's® Stadium. On April 30, 2021, the offensive lineman and his family rented a house in the East Bay to watch the draft unfold. As he was surrounded by loved ones and high school coaches, Banks awaited "the call" that would change his life.
Notable 49ers Second-Round Draftees: Deebo Samuel Sr., Roger Craig and More
With the NFL Draft right around the corner, anticipation is building to see which players will join the San Francisco 49ers in 2024.
The team is slated to make one selection in the second round this year, at pick No. 63, on Friday, April 26. Click here to view the 49ers full list of picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Brock Purdy Talks Draft 'Opportunity' as a Day 3 Selection
The San Francisco 49ers are nearly two years removed from the day they drafted their franchise quarterback with the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. After being selected 262nd-overall, Brock Purdy was given the title of "Mr. Irrelevant," however, the last two seasons are proof that the third-year QB is anything but irrelevant. He's been an integral part of this organization's success on the field.
Notable 49ers Third-Round Draftees: Joe Montana, Fred Warner and More
With the NFL Draft right around the corner, anticipation is building to see which players will join the San Francisco 49ers in 2024.
The team is slated to make one selection in the third round this year, at pick No. 94, on Friday, April 26. Click here to view the 49ers full list of picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Off the Field: Brock Purdy Takes Part in Offseason Training with Caleb Williams 🏈
For 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, this offseason holds particular significance – a time to focus solely on his growth and improvement in San Francisco's offense.
At this point last year, Purdy was recovering from elbow surgery and working to get back in shape before the start of the season. It was a period marked by uncertainty and adversity as he fought his way back to peak physical condition. Now, for the first time, the quarterback gets to train for the upcoming year with a full season of work under his belt.
Where to Watch the 2024 NFL Draft: A Guide for the 49ers Faithful
The 2024 NFL Draft is right around the corner.
Here's everything 49ers Faithful need to know to watch the 2024 NFL Draft
