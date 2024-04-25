Morning Report: Lynch, Warner Discuss Impact of the Draft 🗞️

Off the Field: Brock Purdy Takes Part in Offseason Training with Caleb Williams 🏈

At this point last year, Purdy was recovering from elbow surgery and working to get back in shape before the start of the season. It was a period marked by uncertainty and adversity as he fought his way back to peak physical condition. Now, for the first time, the quarterback gets to train for the upcoming year with a full season of work under his belt.