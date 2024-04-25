 Skip to main content
Morning Report: Lynch, Warner Discuss Impact of the Draft 🗞️

Apr 25, 2024 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, April 25th.

New and Notable

Fred Warner Highlights Draft Importance, Contributions of Young Playmakers

The next big opportunity to bolster the San Francisco 49ers roster with emerging talent comes Thursday evening with the 2024 NFL Draft kicking off in Detroit. As it stands, 49ers president of football operations and general manager John Lynch and company will have ten picks to work with in this year's draft, including a late first-round selection at No. 31-overall.

Aaron Banks' Draft Day Story: Joining his Hometown Team

The East Bay native, offensive lineman Aaron Banks' journey to the NFL began in the very community that now cheers his name.

Banks' draft story takes place right near Levi's® Stadium. On April 30, 2021, the offensive lineman and his family rented a house in the East Bay to watch the draft unfold. As he was surrounded by loved ones and high school coaches, Banks awaited "the call" that would change his life.

Notable 49ers Second-Round Draftees: Deebo Samuel Sr., Roger Craig and More

With the NFL Draft right around the corner, anticipation is building to see which players will join the San Francisco 49ers in 2024.

The team is slated to make one selection in the second round this year, at pick No. 63, on Friday, April 26. Click here to view the 49ers full list of picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Brock Purdy Talks Draft 'Opportunity' as a Day 3 Selection

The San Francisco 49ers are nearly two years removed from the day they drafted their franchise quarterback with the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. After being selected 262nd-overall, Brock Purdy was given the title of "Mr. Irrelevant," however, the last two seasons are proof that the third-year QB is anything but irrelevant. He's been an integral part of this organization's success on the field.

Notable 49ers Third-Round Draftees: Joe Montana, Fred Warner and More

With the NFL Draft right around the corner, anticipation is building to see which players will join the San Francisco 49ers in 2024.

The team is slated to make one selection in the third round this year, at pick No. 94, on Friday, April 26. Click here to view the 49ers full list of picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Off the Field: Brock Purdy Takes Part in Offseason Training with Caleb Williams 🏈

For 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, this offseason holds particular significance – a time to focus solely on his growth and improvement in San Francisco's offense.

At this point last year, Purdy was recovering from elbow surgery and working to get back in shape before the start of the season. It was a period marked by uncertainty and adversity as he fought his way back to peak physical condition. Now, for the first time, the quarterback gets to train for the upcoming year with a full season of work under his belt.

Where to Watch the 2024 NFL Draft: A Guide for the 49ers Faithful

The 2024 NFL Draft is right around the corner.

Here's everything 49ers Faithful need to know to watch the 2024 NFL Draft

📽 What to Watch

Say Cheese 📸

2023 in Review: Best of 49ers Rookies 🏈

Look back at some of the best photos of San Francisco 49ers rookies throughout the 2023 season.

K Jake Moody
1 / 25

K Jake Moody

Ben Warden/49ers
DL Robert Beal Jr.
2 / 25

DL Robert Beal Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jalen Graham
3 / 25

LB Jalen Graham

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
4 / 25

WR Ronnie Bell

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Darrell Luter Jr.
5 / 25

CB Darrell Luter Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Corey Luciano
6 / 25

OL Corey Luciano

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Cameron Latu
7 / 25

TE Cameron Latu

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
8 / 25

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Gerome Wright/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
9 / 25

WR Ronnie Bell

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Robert Beal Jr.
10 / 25

DL Robert Beal Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Brayden Willis
11 / 25

TE Brayden Willis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Jake Moody
12 / 25

K Jake Moody

Ben Warden/49ers
TE Cameron Latu
13 / 25

TE Cameron Latu

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Robert Beal Jr.
14 / 25

DL Robert Beal Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Darrell Luter Jr.
15 / 25

CB Darrell Luter Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Corey Luciano
16 / 25

OL Corey Luciano

Gerome Wright/49ers
DL Robert Beal Jr.
17 / 25

DL Robert Beal Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
18 / 25

WR Ronnie Bell

Austin Ginn/49ers
K Jake Moody
19 / 25

K Jake Moody

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Brayden Willis
20 / 25

TE Brayden Willis

Austin Ginn/49ers
CB Darrell Luter Jr.
21 / 25

CB Darrell Luter Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
K Jake Moody
22 / 25

K Jake Moody

David Gonzalez/49ers
DL Robert Beal Jr.
23 / 25

DL Robert Beal Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Brayden Willis
24 / 25

TE Brayden Willis

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
25 / 25

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers 2023 Photographer Spotlight: Kym Fortino 📸

Look back at some of the best San Francisco 49ers photos from Kym Fortino throughout the 2023 season.

RB Christian McCaffrey
1 / 22

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
2 / 22

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
3 / 22

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
4 / 22

T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
5 / 22

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
6 / 22

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky
7 / 22

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
8 / 22

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Chris Conley
9 / 22

WR Chris Conley

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave, DL Nick Bosa
10 / 22

DL Javon Hargrave, DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
11 / 22

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
12 / 22

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
13 / 22

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
14 / 22

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
15 / 22

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
16 / 22

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
17 / 22

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
18 / 22

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
19 / 22

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
20 / 22

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
21 / 22

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
22 / 22

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
