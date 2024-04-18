Morning Report: 49ers Roster Changes Since the End of the 2023 Season 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, April 18th.
New and Notable
49ers Roster Recap: Every Move Since the End of the 2023 Season
Re-signings, contract extensions, free agent acquisitions, tendered contracts, player exits, retirements and releases - there have been a multitude of changes to the San Francisco 49ers roster since the end of the 2023 season, and in just over a week, the team will be welcoming a wave of players via the 2024 NFL Draft. In preparation for the influx of new faces, let's break down the moves made to reach San Francisco's current roster.
Off the Field: George Kittle Cheers on Bayley at WWE WrestleMania XL 🙌
As a die-hard WWE super-fan, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle's appearance at WrestleMania XL was no coincidence.
Kittle was on hand for one of the biggest events in WWE history at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. WrestleMania XL featured a star-studded lineup including The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Snoop Dogg, Logan Paul and John Cena, and Kittle was right in the heart of the action.
49ers Sign WR Trent Taylor to a One-Year Deal
The San Francisco 49ers announced the team has signed WR Trent Taylor to a one-year deal.
Taylor (5-8, 178) was originally drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the fifth round (177th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Over his seven-year NFL career with the 49ers (2017-20), Cincinnati Bengals (2021-22) and Chicago Bears (2023), he has appeared in 78 games (three starts) and registered 87 receptions for 834 yards and three touchdowns. Taylor has also appeared in seven postseason games. In 2023, Taylor appeared in 17 games for the Bears.
2024 Mock Draft Monday 3.0: Experts Highlight 49ers Biggest Needs, Ideal Picks
The countdown to the start of the 2024 NFL Draft continues, and with just over a week to go, draft experts and analysts continue to point to the same three areas of need for the San Francisco 49ers - offensive line, cornerback and wide receiver. Coincidently, most mock drafts have the 49ers using their early round picks to boost these three position groups, but the prospects being identified as the "best fits" for the 49ers have been a revolving door.
49ers 2024 Opponents Set as Season Comes to a Close
The San Francisco 49ers are turning the page with the 2023 season now officially in the books. Now, it's time to look ahead to the opponents San Francisco will go toe-to-toe with in the 2024 season.
As winners of the NFC West, the 49ers will face the winners of the NFC East, the Dallas Cowboys, the champion of the NFC South, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and also the top team out of the AFC West, the Kansas City Chiefs. Additionally, they'll have matchups with every team from the AFC East and the NFC North and play every divisional opponent twice.
49ers Foundation and CA Natural Resources Agency Announce License Plates Will Go into Production
In time with the upcoming Earth Day holiday, the 49ers Foundation is announcing that a statewide campaign to create an official San Francisco 49ers license plate has achieved its goal for the highly anticipated plates to go into production next year. In collaboration with the California Natural Resources Agency (CNRA), the 49ers Foundation had to pre-sell 7,500 plates, the state threshold to guarantee that the plates become a permanent offering from the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). A portion of the funds from the new plates will benefit the 49ers Foundation and help expand equitable access at California State Parks and other public lands.
📽 What to Watch
Say Cheese 📸
Quarterback Brock Purdy organized a football camp for the Bay Area youth, featuring football drills, giveaways and meet-and-greet opportunities.
Look back at some of the best San Francisco 49ers away locker room throughout the 2023 season.
Look back at some of the best San Francisco 49ers photos from Ben Warden throughout the 2023 season.