 Skip to main content
Advertising
Powered By

Morning Report: 49ers Roster Changes Since the End of the 2023 Season 🗞️

Apr 18, 2024 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, April 18th.

New and Notable

49ers Roster Recap: Every Move Since the End of the 2023 Season

Re-signings, contract extensions, free agent acquisitions, tendered contracts, player exits, retirements and releases - there have been a multitude of changes to the San Francisco 49ers roster since the end of the 2023 season, and in just over a week, the team will be welcoming a wave of players via the 2024 NFL Draft. In preparation for the influx of new faces, let's break down the moves made to reach San Francisco's current roster.

Learn More >>>

Off the Field: George Kittle Cheers on Bayley at WWE WrestleMania XL 🙌

As a die-hard WWE super-fan, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle's appearance at WrestleMania XL was no coincidence.

Kittle was on hand for one of the biggest events in WWE history at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. WrestleMania XL featured a star-studded lineup including The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Snoop Dogg, Logan Paul and John Cena, and Kittle was right in the heart of the action.

Learn More >>>

49ers Sign WR Trent Taylor to a One-Year Deal

The San Francisco 49ers announced the team has signed WR Trent Taylor to a one-year deal.

Taylor (5-8, 178) was originally drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the fifth round (177th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Over his seven-year NFL career with the 49ers (2017-20), Cincinnati Bengals (2021-22) and Chicago Bears (2023), he has appeared in 78 games (three starts) and registered 87 receptions for 834 yards and three touchdowns. Taylor has also appeared in seven postseason games. In 2023, Taylor appeared in 17 games for the Bears.

Learn More >>>

2024 Mock Draft Monday 3.0: Experts Highlight 49ers Biggest Needs, Ideal Picks

The countdown to the start of the 2024 NFL Draft continues, and with just over a week to go, draft experts and analysts continue to point to the same three areas of need for the San Francisco 49ers - offensive line, cornerback and wide receiver. Coincidently, most mock drafts have the 49ers using their early round picks to boost these three position groups, but the prospects being identified as the "best fits" for the 49ers have been a revolving door.

Learn More >>>

49ers 2024 Opponents Set as Season Comes to a Close

The San Francisco 49ers are turning the page with the 2023 season now officially in the books. Now, it's time to look ahead to the opponents San Francisco will go toe-to-toe with in the 2024 season.

As winners of the NFC West, the 49ers will face the winners of the NFC East, the Dallas Cowboys, the champion of the NFC South, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and also the top team out of the AFC West, the Kansas City Chiefs. Additionally, they'll have matchups with every team from the AFC East and the NFC North and play every divisional opponent twice.

Learn More >>>

49ers Foundation and CA Natural Resources Agency Announce License Plates Will Go into Production

In time with the upcoming Earth Day holiday, the 49ers Foundation is announcing that a statewide campaign to create an official San Francisco 49ers license plate has achieved its goal for the highly anticipated plates to go into production next year. In collaboration with the California Natural Resources Agency (CNRA), the 49ers Foundation had to pre-sell 7,500 plates, the state threshold to guarantee that the plates become a permanent offering from the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). A portion of the funds from the new plates will benefit the 49ers Foundation and help expand equitable access at California State Parks and other public lands.

Learn More >>>

📽 What to Watch

Say Cheese 📸

Brock Purdy Hosts Youth Football Camp at Levi's® Stadium 🏈

Quarterback Brock Purdy organized a football camp for the Bay Area youth, featuring football drills, giveaways and meet-and-greet opportunities.

QB Brock Purdy
1 / 14

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
2 / 14

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
3 / 14

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
4 / 14

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
5 / 14

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
6 / 14

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
7 / 14

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Brock Purdy Hosts Youth Football Camp at Levi's® Stadium
8 / 14

Brock Purdy Hosts Youth Football Camp at Levi's® Stadium

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
9 / 14

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
10 / 14

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Brock Purdy Hosts Youth Football Camp at Levi's® Stadium
11 / 14

Brock Purdy Hosts Youth Football Camp at Levi's® Stadium

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
12 / 14

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
13 / 14

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
14 / 14

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2023 in Review: Inside the Locker Room on the Road

Look back at some of the best San Francisco 49ers away locker room throughout the 2023 season.

T Trent Williams
1 / 27

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
2 / 27

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk
3 / 27

WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
4 / 27

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
5 / 27

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
6 / 27

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
7 / 27

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Ben Bartch
8 / 27

OL Ben Bartch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
9 / 27

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
10 / 27

OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
11 / 27

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dee Winters
12 / 27

LB Dee Winters

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
13 / 27

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum
14 / 27

S George Odum

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
15 / 27

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
16 / 27

DL Javon Hargrave

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
17 / 27

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
18 / 27

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
19 / 27

OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
20 / 27

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore
21 / 27

OL Jaylon Moore

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jalen Graham
22 / 27

LB Jalen Graham

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
23 / 27

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
24 / 27

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Ben Bartch
25 / 27

OL Ben Bartch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Chris Conley
26 / 27

WR Chris Conley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
27 / 27

OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

49ers 2023 Photographer Spotlight: Ben Warden 📸

Look back at some of the best San Francisco 49ers photos from Ben Warden throughout the 2023 season.

QB Brock Purdy
1 / 21

QB Brock Purdy

Ben Warden/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
2 / 21

RB Christian McCaffrey

Ben Warden/49ers
Levi's® Stadium
3 / 21

Levi's® Stadium

Ben Warden/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
4 / 21

WR Deebo Samuel

Ben Warden/49ers
LB Fred Warner
5 / 21

LB Fred Warner

Ben Warden/49ers
TE George Kittle
6 / 21

TE George Kittle

Ben Warden/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
7 / 21

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Ben Warden/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
8 / 21

DL Nick Bosa

Ben Warden/49ers
S George Odum
9 / 21

S George Odum

Ben Warden/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
10 / 21

CB Charvarius Ward

Ben Warden/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
11 / 21

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Ben Warden/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
12 / 21

QB Brock Purdy

Ben Warden/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
13 / 21

RB Christian McCaffrey

Ben Warden/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
14 / 21

OL Jake Brendel

Ben Warden/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
15 / 21

QB Brock Purdy

Ben Warden/49ers
Levi's® Stadium
16 / 21

Levi's® Stadium

Ben Warden/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
17 / 21

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Ben Warden/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
18 / 21

QB Brock Purdy

Ben Warden/49ers
LB Fred Warner
19 / 21

LB Fred Warner

Ben Warden/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
20 / 21

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Ben Warden/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
21 / 21

RB Christian McCaffrey

Ben Warden/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

🎧 Listen In

Apple:

Spotify:

Follow Us

Instagram

Tik Tok

Facebook

Youtube

SMS

Related Content

news

Morning Report: 49ers Add to Wide Receiver Corps 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Draft Experts Target Key Needs & Picks for the 49ers 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Hall of Famer Spotted at Local Pro Day 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Bay Area Sports Unite for Giants Opening Day 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Prepare for NFL Draft with Local Pro Day 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: How the Lynch-Shanahan Coaching Tree Impacts the 2024 Draft 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Mock Drafts Point to the Offensive Line in Round 1 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Top Draft Prospects From Every Position 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Dates Set for 49ers 2024 OTAs, Minicamp 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: NFL Network Updates Top Free Agents List 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Newest Defensive Linemen 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
Advertising