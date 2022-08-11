Four Downs: Which Rookies Will Stand Out vs. Packers

2nd Down: Which Position Group Will Make the Biggest Impact this Season?

@LindseyLares: Defensive Line

It's hard not to immediately think of the defensive line anytime there is mention of depth. We have heard the same thing from almost every player and coach throughout training camp—the 49ers defensive line is one of, if not the best defensive line in the league. Defensive end Nick Bosa is back coming off a healthy 2021 season in which he earned Pro Bowl honors, and the team worked to bolster the position group during the offseason, adding seven players via the draft and free agency.

@JesusZarate87: Defensive Line

The defensive line will make the biggest impact this year. A lot has been mentioned about the depth of this group and they do have many starting caliber players. I believe football games are won in the trenches, so the 49ers are in a great spot with their defensive line.

@BriMcDonaldTV: Running Backs