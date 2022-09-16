Four Downs: How the 49ers Can Come Out On Top vs. Seattle Seahawks 

1st Down: What Key Improvement Do the 49ers Need To Make Ahead of Week 2?

@LindseyLares: Third and Fourth Down Conversions

The 49ers need to really zero in on their third and fourth down conversion efficiency if they want to hit their stride offensively. San Francisco was 8-of-17 on third down and 0-2 on fourth down conversions, and if you can't sustain drives, you're limiting your own scoring opportunities. A variety of different things factor in converting for a first down, but one of the easy adjustments the 49ers can make is avoiding penalties that create long down and distance situations. On more than one occasion versus the Bears, unwanted penalties backed up the offense enough that drives were cut short.

@JesusZarate87: Reducing Penalties

The 49ers definitely have to reduce the penalties. It was an issue during preseason and unfortunately too many flags showed up again in Week 1. In the loss to Chicago, San Francisco committed 12 penalties for 99 yards versus only three for the Bears which cost them 24 yards. You're not going to win many football games no matter how talented you are with that many penalties. You add the rain and wet field conditions to all the yards lost because of flags, and it's almost impossible to win. The good news is that this is something the 49ers can control and it will be key to improve on that area going into Week 2.

@BriMcDonaldTV: Run Game