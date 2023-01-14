Dre Greenlaw, Aaron Banks and Kevin Givens Active for Wild Card #SEAvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers will kick off the NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend with a nearly clean bill of health. All but two of the team's inactives for Saturday's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks are healthy scratches. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) were ruled out on San Francisco's final injury report of the week.

"We know who's playing," Shanahan said Thursday. "We've got a number of guys back that we haven't had, so I'm excited about it."

As expected, linebacker Dre Greenlaw (back), offensive lineman Aaron Banks (ankle, knee) and defensive lineman Kevin Givens (knee) are active for this first week of the postseason. Greenlaw and Banks return to game action after missing the regular season finale while Givens has been on a four-week hiatus after suffering an MCL injury in Week 14.

Instead, it will be the weather that is top of mind for this Wild Card contest with heavy rain and winds on the forecast. The good news is the 49ers have had plenty of workouts over the last two weeks in similar conditions. This week, the team enjoyed just one rain-free day of practice and has extensively gameplanned for the elements.

"You have everything in the gameplan for it to go any way, not just because of weather, but whether you're struggling in any aspect too," Shanahan said. "So, you always have that planned, and we know it's a big possibility. We'll see how it affects both sides and we'll adjust accordingly."