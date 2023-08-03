Camp Chronicles: Veterans Day Off, QB Routine Shakeup

The San Francisco 49ers returned to the SAP Performance Facility following a much needed rest day and entered their third block of training camp practices. There was a significant shakeup to quarterback Brock Purdy's initial two days on, two days off throwing schedule. The second-year pro returned to the field a day ahead of schedule, taking all the first-team reps.
Here are the updates from Day 7 of the team's workouts:
Updates from the coaches and front office personnel:
- Thursday was a veteran rest day for tight end George Kittle, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, left tackle Trent Williams and running back Christian McCaffrey.
- Four players - offensive lineman Aaron Banks (concussion protocol), Elijah Mitchell (abductor strain), offensive lineman Jon Feliciano (shoulder strain) and offensive tackle Jaylon Moore (bone bruise) - are dealing with injuries and did not participate in practice on Thursday.
- Feliciano is expected to return to practice on Friday while Mitchell's timeline is roughly a week and half, per head coach Kyle Shanahan.
- The 49ers quarterback rep distribution changed for the first time since Purdy was cleared to return to the field. Allen did not participate in 11-on-11 drills on Thursday.
- Shanahan noted that he is no longer evaluating Purdy with his recovery at the forefront of his mind, saying "I'm not thinking about his injury anymore."
Camp Highlights:
- Offensive lineman Leroy Watson IV stepped in at left tackle with Williams taking a veteran rest day.
- With Mitchell injured and McCaffrey also sitting out, second-year running backs Tyrion Davis-Price and Jordan Mason split a majority of the reps with the first and second-team offense.
- Purdy returned to the field for his third-straight practice in pads.
- Lance's two most impressive throws of the day were to wide receivers Willie Snead IV and Tay Martin early in team drills. He hit Tay Martin near the right sideline for a nice gain and linked up with Snead IV on an intermediate pass in traffic.
- Sam Darnold connected with wide receiver Danny Gray twice in his six reps during the move-the-ball period. Gray made a leaping grab over the middle on his first target.
- Kicker Zane Gonzalez went three-for-three on Thursday, hitting kicks from 33, 38 and 43 yards out.
- Offensive play of the day: Purdy fired a dart to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk just out of the reach of linebacker Oren Burks. He had another great connection with Aiyuk earlier in 11-on-11 drills, throwing a pass into tight coverage.
- Defensive play of the day: Rookie linebacker Dee Winters notched interception No. 3 of camp during the team's move-the-ball period.
View the top images so far from 49ers training camp presented by SAP.
Camp Feature: CB Charvarius Ward
When you think about the 49ers biggest free agent signing of 2022 - Charvarius Ward - it's easy to forget he entered his first training camp with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted rookie free agent back in 2018. Fast forward six seasons, and he's CB1 on the league's reigning No. 1 overall defense and won a Super Bowl during his four-season stint with Kansas City. It's been a formative journey with a favorable outcome that other undrafted players on San Francisco's roster are striving for day in and day out.
Over the course of training camp, rookie corner D'Shawn Jamison has garnered praise from veterans for his sticky coverage and impressive footwork.
"Twenty-two, he's out there ballin'. He's out there working." Aiyuk said. "He's not afraid to compete."
Ward, who works ahead of Jamison in outside corner drills, has taken note as well.
"He can cover. He's a dog," Ward said. "He's scrappy in coverage. He has good eyes and a good backpedal. He's patient in his backpedal. I'm learning some of that from, trying to stay patient in my own backpedal, playing off-man. He's got that down to a T. I was pretty impressed with that.
"Today, he almost had an interception, but somebody else picked the ball off before it got to him."
With three camp practices and all of the preseason to go, there's time for Jamison and the rest of the players vying for a roster spot to make their case.
Ward has taken it upon himself to share insight from his own experience through the process.
"It doesn't matter how you get here as long as you get in the building and stay in the building," Ward said. "I talk to a bunch of the undrafted guys about that. I walked the same path that they're walking, and now, I'm one of the highest paid corners in the league. I'm still trying to get better everyday."