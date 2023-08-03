Camp Chronicles: Veterans Day Off, QB Routine Shakeup

Camp Feature: CB Charvarius Ward

When you think about the 49ers biggest free agent signing of 2022 - Charvarius Ward - it's easy to forget he entered his first training camp with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted rookie free agent back in 2018. Fast forward six seasons, and he's CB1 on the league's reigning No. 1 overall defense and won a Super Bowl during his four-season stint with Kansas City. It's been a formative journey with a favorable outcome that other undrafted players on San Francisco's roster are striving for day in and day out.

Over the course of training camp, rookie corner D'Shawn Jamison has garnered praise from veterans for his sticky coverage and impressive footwork.

"Twenty-two, he's out there ballin'. He's out there working." Aiyuk said. "He's not afraid to compete."

Ward, who works ahead of Jamison in outside corner drills, has taken note as well.

"He can cover. He's a dog," Ward said. "He's scrappy in coverage. He has good eyes and a good backpedal. He's patient in his backpedal. I'm learning some of that from, trying to stay patient in my own backpedal, playing off-man. He's got that down to a T. I was pretty impressed with that.

"Today, he almost had an interception, but somebody else picked the ball off before it got to him."

With three camp practices and all of the preseason to go, there's time for Jamison and the rest of the players vying for a roster spot to make their case.

Ward has taken it upon himself to share insight from his own experience through the process.