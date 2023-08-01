Camp Chronicles: An Energetic First Padded Practice 

Camp Feature: Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks

The Steve Wilks era is in full swing, and if you've had a chance to catch any of the 49ers first few training camp practices, it's likely you've seen some of the defensive coordinator's unique flair on display. From his hands-on approach during individual drills to providing immediate feedback to his players on the field to incorporating new blitz packages, Wilks is putting his own spin on the league's reigning No. 1 overall defense.

"I have a very aggressive personality, but I think you have to be selective whether you do stuff throughout the game or each week," Wilks said earlier in the offseason. "I don't want a defense that is going to sit back and react to the offense. I want to be aggressive and have those guys react to us and dictate the momentum of the game."

Wilks' coaching style has been described as "technical" by cornerback Deommodore Lenoir over the offseason programming, and in training camp, the defensive coordinator has continued to coach up his defensive backs with extreme attention to detail. On Monday, Wilks had Lenoir and fellow cornerback Charvarius Ward using towels to add to kick slide drills, seemingly going over stance and hand placement between sets.

"He's a real technician, just helping us kick 45, that's what we had a problem with," Lenoir said. "(We're working on) just opening the gate, having us turn and run. Mostly every guy in this league is fast, so it's hard for it to be a track meet every time. You've got to work angles."

Meanwhile, the linebackers are having fun with Wilks' increased blitzing. He's leaning into the physicality and talent he has at that position.

"That's going to be a big thing for us this year, getting after the quarterback more and more," linebacker Dre Greenlaw said. "He's been doing a good job of teaching us to hug rush, being more aggressive in that way, and calling more blitzes for us."

Wilks has spent just a few months here in The Bay, but in that short time has earned the respect of his defensive unit as evidenced by their glowing reviews in the offseason and now, just a few days into training camp.