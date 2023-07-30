Training Camp Community Corner: Women's Empowerment & Community Resource Groups

Below is a list of organizations who came out to Day 4 of training camp:

Next Door Solutions to Domestic Violence : The only stand-alone domestic violence agency in Santa Clara County and the largest provider of services to help survivors and families move out of crisis and violence and into safety, stability and self-sufficiency.

CORA : The only domestic violence agency in San Mateo, providing safety, support and healing for individuals who experience abuse in an intimate relationship as well as educating the community to break the cycle of domestic violence.

Girls Inc. : An organization that focuses on the development of the whole girl, combining long-lasting mentoring relationships, a pro-girl environment and evidence-based programming equips girls to navigate gender, economic and social barriers, and to grow up healthy, educated and independent.

CityTeam : Bringing immediate help and lasting solutions to thousands of men, women and children struggling with food insecurity, homelessness, domestic violence and other life circumstances.

Modesto Gospel Mission : Providing nutritious meals, warm beds, clean showers and clothes and a refuge of safety to thousands of homeless men, women and children over the last 75 years.

Bill Wilson Center : Providing services to more than 5,000 children, youth, young adults and families in Santa Clara County through various programs that focus on housing, education, counseling and advocacy.

Boys & Girls Club Silicon Valley : A non-profit youth development organization that offers innovative and effective after school and summer enrichment programs primarily for low income, at-risk Santa Clara County youth.

Salvation Army : Caring for homeless and needy families and serving 30 million people through a myriad of other services all year long.

KAINOS: Enabling adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities to maximize their potential while becoming active, contributing integrated members of the community.

"Events like this have opened our girls' eyes to career possibilities in sports management and athletics which is so important because we want our girls to know that the world is open to them and they have a limitless future," Girls Inc. of Alameda County Chief Development Officer Jeri Boomgaarden said. "We're going to have a blast today."