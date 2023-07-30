Training Camp Community Corner: Women's Empowerment & Community Resource Groups

Jul 30, 2023 at 04:25 PM
BM-Headshot-2023
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

073023-Community-Corner-FB

One of the San Francisco 49ers most special traditions at training camp is the team's community corner. Every year, the 49ers host a space for important members of the Bay Area community such as educators, social justice workers, women's empowerment leaders and military members to cheer on the team as players train for the upcoming season.

On Day 4 of 49ers Training Camp presented by SAP, the team welcomed women's empowerment groups and community-serving charities from around the Bay Area to watch practice and meet their favorite 49ers players.

The groups in attendance at Sunday's practice specialized in a variety of matters including the support of domestic violence survivors, mentorship of young women, pro-female legislation advocacy and providing resources to unhoused families.

Below is a list of organizations who came out to Day 4 of training camp:

  • Next Door Solutions to Domestic Violence: The only stand-alone domestic violence agency in Santa Clara County and the largest provider of services to help survivors and families move out of crisis and violence and into safety, stability and self-sufficiency.
  • CORA: The only domestic violence agency in San Mateo, providing safety, support and healing for individuals who experience abuse in an intimate relationship as well as educating the community to break the cycle of domestic violence.
  • Girls Inc.: An organization that focuses on the development of the whole girl, combining long-lasting mentoring relationships, a pro-girl environment and evidence-based programming equips girls to navigate gender, economic and social barriers, and to grow up healthy, educated and independent.
  • CityTeam: Bringing immediate help and lasting solutions to thousands of men, women and children struggling with food insecurity, homelessness, domestic violence and other life circumstances.
  • Modesto Gospel Mission: Providing nutritious meals, warm beds, clean showers and clothes and a refuge of safety to thousands of homeless men, women and children over the last 75 years.
  • Bill Wilson Center: Providing services to more than 5,000 children, youth, young adults and families in Santa Clara County through various programs that focus on housing, education, counseling and advocacy.
  • Boys & Girls Club Silicon Valley: A non-profit youth development organization that offers innovative and effective after school and summer enrichment programs primarily for low income, at-risk Santa Clara County youth.
  • Salvation Army: Caring for homeless and needy families and serving 30 million people through a myriad of other services all year long.
  • KAINOS: Enabling adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities to maximize their potential while becoming active, contributing integrated members of the community.

"Events like this have opened our girls' eyes to career possibilities in sports management and athletics which is so important because we want our girls to know that the world is open to them and they have a limitless future," Girls Inc. of Alameda County Chief Development Officer Jeri Boomgaarden said. "We're going to have a blast today."

"A lot of our clients have never actually been to Levi's® Stadium at all," Modesto Gospel Mission Director of Development Scott Pernice said. "They've never been to a live sporting game ever. So the opportunity for them to get up close to the team and feel normal for a little bit is just fun and we love it."

Related Links

49ers Players Practice on Back Together Weekend

View the top images from back together weekend at the 49ers 2023 training camp presented by SAP.

OL Nick Zakelj
1 / 25

OL Nick Zakelj

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
2 / 25

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kevin Givens
3 / 25

DL Kevin Givens

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell, TE Cameron Latu
4 / 25

RB Elijah Mitchell, TE Cameron Latu

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
5 / 25

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
6 / 25

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum
7 / 25

S George Odum

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brandon Allen
8 / 25

QB Brandon Allen

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Khalan Laborn
9 / 25

RB Khalan Laborn

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
10 / 25

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
11 / 25

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Jack Colletto
12 / 25

FB Jack Colletto

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Wide Receivers
13 / 25

San Francisco 49ers Wide Receivers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk, RB Elijah Mitchel
14 / 25

WR Brandon Aiyuk, RB Elijah Mitchel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
15 / 25

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Joey Fisher, OL Ilm Manning
16 / 25

OL Joey Fisher, OL Ilm Manning

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
17 / 25

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Dazz Newsome
18 / 25

WR Dazz Newsome

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Darryl Johnson
19 / 25

DL Darryl Johnson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
20 / 25

DL Clelin Ferrell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defensive Line
21 / 25

San Francisco 49ers Defensive Line

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
22 / 25

CB Isaiah Oliver

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Joey Fisher
23 / 25

OL Joey Fisher

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
24 / 25

QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Tre Swilling
25 / 25

CB Tre Swilling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Camp Chronicles: Offense Finds its Groove on Day 4

Learn more about the news updates, practice highlights and press conference recaps from Day 4 of 49ers training camp presented by SAP.

news

Camp Chronicles: Purdy Continues Forward Progress

Learn more about the news updates, practice highlights and press conference recaps from Day 3 of 49ers training camp presented by SAP.

news

Breaking Down Brock Purdy's #49ersCamp Debut and WR Standouts | 1st & 10

Learn more about the early WR standouts at 49ers training camp and Brock Purdy's first day of live-action on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.

news

Training Camp Community Corner: Social Justice & Underserved Youth Groups

The San Francisco 49ers hosted social justice and underserved youth groups from around the Bay Area for some football and fun on Day 2 of 49ers Training Camp presented by SAP.

news

Camp Chronicles: Brock Purdy Makes His Training Camp Debut

Learn more about the news updates, practice highlights and press conference recaps from Day 2 of 49ers training camp presented by SAP.

news

49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Specialists

In the final installment of the 49ers roster breakdown series, 49ers.com is taking a look at SF's specialists and their outlook for the 2023 season.

news

Training Camp Community Corner: Bay Area Educators

For Day 1 of 49ers Training Camp presented by SAP, 49ers EDU invited local educators to end their summer vacation with a bang before they kick off their 2023-24 school year.

news

Camp Chronicles: First Day of 49ers Training Camp

Learn more about the news updates, practice highlights and press conference recaps from Day 1 of 49ers training camp presented by SAP.

news

49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Defensive Backs, Safeties

In the 12th installment of the 49ers roster breakdown, 49ers.com is diving in to the team's secondary and breaking down the defensive backs and safeties unit.

news

Brock Purdy Cleared for Training Camp 'Without Restrictions'

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy can return to the field after undergoing offseason elbow surgery to repair a torn UCL.

news

49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Cornerbacks

In the 11th installment of the 49ers roster breakdown, 49ers.com is taking a look at the cornerback position and how the unit has grown throughout the offseason.

Advertising