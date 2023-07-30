Training Camp Community Corner: Women's Empowerment & Community Resource Groups

One of the San Francisco 49ers most special traditions at training camp is the team's community corner. Every year, the 49ers host a space for important members of the Bay Area community such as educators, social justice workers, women's empowerment leaders and military members to cheer on the team as players train for the upcoming season.
On Day 4 of 49ers Training Camp presented by SAP, the team welcomed women's empowerment groups and community-serving charities from around the Bay Area to watch practice and meet their favorite 49ers players.
The groups in attendance at Sunday's practice specialized in a variety of matters including the support of domestic violence survivors, mentorship of young women, pro-female legislation advocacy and providing resources to unhoused families.
Below is a list of organizations who came out to Day 4 of training camp:
- Next Door Solutions to Domestic Violence: The only stand-alone domestic violence agency in Santa Clara County and the largest provider of services to help survivors and families move out of crisis and violence and into safety, stability and self-sufficiency.
- CORA: The only domestic violence agency in San Mateo, providing safety, support and healing for individuals who experience abuse in an intimate relationship as well as educating the community to break the cycle of domestic violence.
- Girls Inc.: An organization that focuses on the development of the whole girl, combining long-lasting mentoring relationships, a pro-girl environment and evidence-based programming equips girls to navigate gender, economic and social barriers, and to grow up healthy, educated and independent.
- CityTeam: Bringing immediate help and lasting solutions to thousands of men, women and children struggling with food insecurity, homelessness, domestic violence and other life circumstances.
- Modesto Gospel Mission: Providing nutritious meals, warm beds, clean showers and clothes and a refuge of safety to thousands of homeless men, women and children over the last 75 years.
- Bill Wilson Center: Providing services to more than 5,000 children, youth, young adults and families in Santa Clara County through various programs that focus on housing, education, counseling and advocacy.
- Boys & Girls Club Silicon Valley: A non-profit youth development organization that offers innovative and effective after school and summer enrichment programs primarily for low income, at-risk Santa Clara County youth.
- Salvation Army: Caring for homeless and needy families and serving 30 million people through a myriad of other services all year long.
- KAINOS: Enabling adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities to maximize their potential while becoming active, contributing integrated members of the community.
"Events like this have opened our girls' eyes to career possibilities in sports management and athletics which is so important because we want our girls to know that the world is open to them and they have a limitless future," Girls Inc. of Alameda County Chief Development Officer Jeri Boomgaarden said. "We're going to have a blast today."
"A lot of our clients have never actually been to Levi's® Stadium at all," Modesto Gospel Mission Director of Development Scott Pernice said. "They've never been to a live sporting game ever. So the opportunity for them to get up close to the team and feel normal for a little bit is just fun and we love it."
View the top images from back together weekend at the 49ers 2023 training camp presented by SAP.