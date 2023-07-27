Camp Chronicles: Brock Purdy Makes His Training Camp Debut

Player Feature: QB Brock Purdy

The comeback is nearly complete for second-year quarterback Brock Purdy who made his training camp debut on the team's second day of open practices. He's now roughly five months removed from an elbow surgery he underwent to repair a torn UCL he suffered in the NFC Championship Game.

"To be able to get out and say I played with my teammates and break a huddle, I was so excited," Purdy said. "It was almost like last night was Christmas. You're excited for the next day."

As outlined by general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan earlier in the week, the former seventh-round draft pick no longer has physical limitations on his arm but will remain on a pitch count for the time being. On Thursday, Purdy took all the first-team reps ahead of Lance and Darnold while participating in the team's 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 drills. He connected with Brandon Aiyuk, Kyle Juszczyk, Deebo Samuel and Tay Martin while also taking some encouraging deep shots downfield.

"We still have a plan to continue to carry out. It's not, we made it, we threw in practice and it's over," Purdy said. "I feel like I'm good to play in 11-on-11 football. We talked about that when I got here with Shanahan, and basically, I told him 'Hey, I feel good enough and confident enough that if I got in on an 11-on-11 situation, I could make every throw.'"

That conversation resulted in Purdy getting the green light from both his head coach and the medical staff to take the next big step in the recovery process. Until further notice, the plan is to have the quarterback take every third day of practice off.

"I've worked up to this point, throwing back-to-back days. I will have a heavy day of throwing and the next day maybe tune it down a little bit," Purdy responded when asked about potential arm soreness. "From throwing, any quarterback will tell you, 'I'm going to go ice my arm or do treatment on it.' That's where I'm at... The arm feels great."

With recovery as the main focus of Purdy's story this offseason, it's easy to forget that either way, this training camp was going to be vastly different from last year's experience regardless of his injury. The second-year pro spent last offseason as the third-string quarterback before becoming the the team's starter in Week 13.

"Looking at the reps compared to last year, I had basically two reps at the end of each period, so I didn't have that many reps," Purdy said. "Now coming in, I am able to get a lot more looks on the defense and take command of the huddle. It feels a lot better. I feel more comfortable with the playbook.