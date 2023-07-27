Camp Chronicles: Brock Purdy Makes His Training Camp Debut

Jul 27, 2023 at 04:45 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers welcomed quarterback Brock Purdy back to the field on Thursday morning following an offseason elbow surgery. It was the second of nine open training camp practices that will be held over the course of the next three weeks. Here are your notes from Day 2 of the team's workouts:

Updates from the coaches:

  • Prior to practice, punter Mitch Wishnowsky passed his physical and was taken off the Non-Football Injury list and the 49ers and the 49ers signed linebacker Kyahva Tezino to a one-year deal.
  • With Bosa not currently at training camp, defensive coordinator Steve Wilks has had the opportunity to give Drake Jackson, Austin Bryant and several other defensive linemen more looks and increased reps.
  • Wilks mentioned that he's "never been around a group like this on defense, particularly upfront," reiterating his enthusiasm to be working with the talent he has for the upcoming season.
  • Wilks also spoke about the energy that Purdy's presence brings to the field and level of excitement he gets out of the defensive unit.

Related Links

Camp Highlights:

  • As expected, Purdy made his training camp debut and took all the first-team reps at Thursday's practice.
  • Trey Lance and Sam Darnold split second-team reps, rotating every other team period. Brandon Allen took all the third-team reps.
  • Rookie kicker Jake Moody was six-of-six in field goal attempts.
  • Purdy flashed his arm strength on two deep balls intended for wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings.
  • Biggest offensive play of the day: Samuel caught a dart from Darnold in double coverage.
  • Biggest defensive play of the day: Veteran safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. notched the first interception of training camp.
  • Rookie defensive lineman Robert Beal Jr. is now wearing No. 55.

49ers Players Take Day ✌️ of Training Camp

Check out the action from the second day of 49ers training camp presented by SAP.

TE George Kittle
1 / 29

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
2 / 29

DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
3 / 29

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brandon Allen, QB Brock Purdy, QB Sam Darnold, QB Trey Lance
4 / 29

QB Brandon Allen, QB Brock Purdy, QB Sam Darnold, QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Jake Moody
5 / 29

K Jake Moody

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent WIlliams
6 / 29

T Trent WIlliams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
7 / 29

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
8 / 29

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
9 / 29

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offensive Line
10 / 29

49ers Offensive Line

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Ronald Awatt
11 / 29

RB Ronald Awatt

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
12 / 29

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Kyahva Tezino
13 / 29

LB Kyahva Tezino

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Darryl Johnson
14 / 29

DL Darryl Johnson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
15 / 29

QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Spencer Waege
16 / 29

DL Spencer Waege

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
17 / 29

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
18 / 29

DT Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw
19 / 29

LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
20 / 29

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers
21 / 29

San Francisco 49ers

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Trey Lance
22 / 29

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum
23 / 29

S George Odum

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
24 / 29

CB Isaiah Oliver

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, S Tashaun Gipson Sr., CB Charvarius Ward
25 / 29

S Talanoa Hufanga, S Tashaun Gipson Sr., CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
26 / 29

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Javon Kinlaw
27 / 29

DL Javon Kinlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Isaiah Winstead
28 / 29

WR Isaiah Winstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB A.J. Parker
29 / 29

CB A.J. Parker

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Player Feature: QB Brock Purdy

The comeback is nearly complete for second-year quarterback Brock Purdy who made his training camp debut on the team's second day of open practices. He's now roughly five months removed from an elbow surgery he underwent to repair a torn UCL he suffered in the NFC Championship Game.

"To be able to get out and say I played with my teammates and break a huddle, I was so excited," Purdy said. "It was almost like last night was Christmas. You're excited for the next day."

As outlined by general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan earlier in the week, the former seventh-round draft pick no longer has physical limitations on his arm but will remain on a pitch count for the time being. On Thursday, Purdy took all the first-team reps ahead of Lance and Darnold while participating in the team's 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 drills. He connected with Brandon Aiyuk, Kyle Juszczyk, Deebo Samuel and Tay Martin while also taking some encouraging deep shots downfield.

"We still have a plan to continue to carry out. It's not, we made it, we threw in practice and it's over," Purdy said. "I feel like I'm good to play in 11-on-11 football. We talked about that when I got here with Shanahan, and basically, I told him 'Hey, I feel good enough and confident enough that if I got in on an 11-on-11 situation, I could make every throw.'"

That conversation resulted in Purdy getting the green light from both his head coach and the medical staff to take the next big step in the recovery process. Until further notice, the plan is to have the quarterback take every third day of practice off.

"I've worked up to this point, throwing back-to-back days. I will have a heavy day of throwing and the next day maybe tune it down a little bit," Purdy responded when asked about potential arm soreness. "From throwing, any quarterback will tell you, 'I'm going to go ice my arm or do treatment on it.' That's where I'm at... The arm feels great."

With recovery as the main focus of Purdy's story this offseason, it's easy to forget that either way, this training camp was going to be vastly different from last year's experience regardless of his injury. The second-year pro spent last offseason as the third-string quarterback before becoming the the team's starter in Week 13.

"Looking at the reps compared to last year, I had basically two reps at the end of each period, so I didn't have that many reps," Purdy said. "Now coming in, I am able to get a lot more looks on the defense and take command of the huddle. It feels a lot better. I feel more comfortable with the playbook.

"Being away, not getting the offseason reps in OTAs, I just have to get back into that state of mind where bullets are flying and I have to go here, here and here with my progression and get sharp again."

Related Content

news

Training Camp Community Corner: Social Justice & Underserved Youth Groups

The San Francisco 49ers hosted social justice and underserved youth groups from around the Bay Area for some football and fun on Day 2 of 49ers Training Camp presented by SAP.

news

49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Specialists

In the final installment of the 49ers roster breakdown series, 49ers.com is taking a look at SF's specialists and their outlook for the 2023 season.

news

Training Camp Community Corner: Bay Area Educators

For Day 1 of 49ers Training Camp presented by SAP, 49ers EDU invited local educators to end their summer vacation with a bang before they kick off their 2023-24 school year.

news

Camp Chronicles: First Day of 49ers Training Camp

Learn more about the news updates, practice highlights and press conference recaps from Day 1 of 49ers training camp presented by SAP.

news

49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Defensive Backs, Safeties

In the 12th installment of the 49ers roster breakdown, 49ers.com is diving in to the team's secondary and breaking down the defensive backs and safeties unit.

news

Brock Purdy Cleared for Training Camp 'Without Restrictions'

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy can return to the field after undergoing offseason elbow surgery to repair a torn UCL.

news

49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Cornerbacks

In the 11th installment of the 49ers roster breakdown, 49ers.com is taking a look at the cornerback position and how the unit has grown throughout the offseason.

news

Offseason Recap: Kyle Shanahan Talks Three Quarterback Approach

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with NFLN Steve Wyche about having three starting-caliber quarterbacks on the roster.

news

49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Linebackers

In the tenth installment of the 49ers roster breakdown, 49ers.com is analyzing the team's top-ranked linebacker unit.

news

49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Defensive Line

In the ninth installment of the 49ers position by position breakdown, 49ers.com is taking a look at the defensive line and how the unit can maintain their league-leading dominance.

news

49ers Announce Schedule for 2023 Training Camp Presented by SAP

Exclusive ticket presale for 49ers season ticket members begins today at noon PT, while general on-sale opens Monday, July 17 at noon PT.

Advertising