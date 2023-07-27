Camp Chronicles: Brock Purdy Makes His Training Camp Debut

The San Francisco 49ers welcomed quarterback Brock Purdy back to the field on Thursday morning following an offseason elbow surgery. It was the second of nine open training camp practices that will be held over the course of the next three weeks. Here are your notes from Day 2 of the team's workouts:
Updates from the coaches:
- Prior to practice, punter Mitch Wishnowsky passed his physical and was taken off the Non-Football Injury list and the 49ers and the 49ers signed linebacker Kyahva Tezino to a one-year deal.
- With Bosa not currently at training camp, defensive coordinator Steve Wilks has had the opportunity to give Drake Jackson, Austin Bryant and several other defensive linemen more looks and increased reps.
- Wilks mentioned that he's "never been around a group like this on defense, particularly upfront," reiterating his enthusiasm to be working with the talent he has for the upcoming season.
- Wilks also spoke about the energy that Purdy's presence brings to the field and level of excitement he gets out of the defensive unit.
Camp Highlights:
- As expected, Purdy made his training camp debut and took all the first-team reps at Thursday's practice.
- Trey Lance and Sam Darnold split second-team reps, rotating every other team period. Brandon Allen took all the third-team reps.
- Rookie kicker Jake Moody was six-of-six in field goal attempts.
- Purdy flashed his arm strength on two deep balls intended for wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings.
- Biggest offensive play of the day: Samuel caught a dart from Darnold in double coverage.
- Biggest defensive play of the day: Veteran safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. notched the first interception of training camp.
- Rookie defensive lineman Robert Beal Jr. is now wearing No. 55.
Check out the action from the second day of 49ers training camp presented by SAP.
Player Feature: QB Brock Purdy
The comeback is nearly complete for second-year quarterback Brock Purdy who made his training camp debut on the team's second day of open practices. He's now roughly five months removed from an elbow surgery he underwent to repair a torn UCL he suffered in the NFC Championship Game.
"To be able to get out and say I played with my teammates and break a huddle, I was so excited," Purdy said. "It was almost like last night was Christmas. You're excited for the next day."
As outlined by general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan earlier in the week, the former seventh-round draft pick no longer has physical limitations on his arm but will remain on a pitch count for the time being. On Thursday, Purdy took all the first-team reps ahead of Lance and Darnold while participating in the team's 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 drills. He connected with Brandon Aiyuk, Kyle Juszczyk, Deebo Samuel and Tay Martin while also taking some encouraging deep shots downfield.
"We still have a plan to continue to carry out. It's not, we made it, we threw in practice and it's over," Purdy said. "I feel like I'm good to play in 11-on-11 football. We talked about that when I got here with Shanahan, and basically, I told him 'Hey, I feel good enough and confident enough that if I got in on an 11-on-11 situation, I could make every throw.'"
That conversation resulted in Purdy getting the green light from both his head coach and the medical staff to take the next big step in the recovery process. Until further notice, the plan is to have the quarterback take every third day of practice off.
"I've worked up to this point, throwing back-to-back days. I will have a heavy day of throwing and the next day maybe tune it down a little bit," Purdy responded when asked about potential arm soreness. "From throwing, any quarterback will tell you, 'I'm going to go ice my arm or do treatment on it.' That's where I'm at... The arm feels great."
With recovery as the main focus of Purdy's story this offseason, it's easy to forget that either way, this training camp was going to be vastly different from last year's experience regardless of his injury. The second-year pro spent last offseason as the third-string quarterback before becoming the the team's starter in Week 13.
"Looking at the reps compared to last year, I had basically two reps at the end of each period, so I didn't have that many reps," Purdy said. "Now coming in, I am able to get a lot more looks on the defense and take command of the huddle. It feels a lot better. I feel more comfortable with the playbook.
"Being away, not getting the offseason reps in OTAs, I just have to get back into that state of mind where bullets are flying and I have to go here, here and here with my progression and get sharp again."