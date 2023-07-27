49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Specialists

A kicker out of the University of Michigan, Moody was the second of three third-round draft picks selected by the 49ers in this year's NFL Draft. He appeared in 60 games in five years (2018-22) at Michigan and converted 69-of-84 field goal attempts (82.1%) as well as all 148 of his PATs for 355 total points. Moody set Michigan records in games played (60) and points (355) and also earned Second-Team All-American honors and First-Team All-Big Ten honors following the 2022 season.