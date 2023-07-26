49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Defensive Backs, Safeties

Position Outlook

Returning starters at safety Talanoa Hufanga and Tashaun Gipson Sr. are looking to build on the chemistry they established in the 49ers secondary last season. As Hufanga enters his third season with San Francisco, he's shared the importance of becoming more of a vocal leader in the 49ers locker room.

"My thing is, I'm really loud and talkative on the field, as they want me to be," Hufanga said. "I want to be better in the classroom for everybody else and be more of a teacher too. Anytime you can teach and lend a hand, I think it helps yourself as well. If I can do that, it can elevate everybody else around us as well."

A player on the rise in the 49ers classroom is defensive back Deommodore Lenoir. The third-year pro made NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks' 2023 NFL All-Breakout Team as a player who is "poised for prominence" in 2023.

Joining the squad this year are newly acquired free agent Myles Hartsfield from the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco's first pick in this year's draft Ji'Ayir Brown out of Penn State, who garnered a lot of praise from his newest teammates and coaching staff throughout his first days at the 49ers facility.