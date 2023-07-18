49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Linebackers

A linebacker out of Texas Christian University, Winters was selected in the sixth round by the 49ers in this year's NFL Draft. He appeared in 48 games (39 starts) in four years (2019-22) at TCU and registered 246 tackles, 33.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, 10 passes defended, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries. As a senior in 2022, he started all 15 games and set career highs with 79 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks, earning First-Team All-Big 12 honors.

"(Linebackers coach) Johnny Holland was a huge Dee Winters fan," Lynch said. "We trust Johnny's eye a lot. Our scouts like Dee Winters a lot... Dee kind of fits who we are. He is a player who drew some comparisons. Comparisons are dangerous because you have to go do it, but he has similar traits to Dre Greenlaw. A similar suddenness to his game... He's another captain and the unequivocal leader for that defense and the voice of that defense. That carried weight as well, and ultimately, we felt like Dee was just a guy we needed to bring in. We're really excited to take him."