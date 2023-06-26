49ers Linebackers Headline PFF Rankings for a Second-Straight Year

Jun 26, 2023 at 09:00 AM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers closed out the 2022 campaign boasting the league's No. 1 overall defense, and within that defensive unit, the team also owns the top-ranked linebacker corps in the NFL for a second-straight year, per Pro Football Focus.

The 49ers linebackers are No. 1 in coverage with an 88.5 mark from the PFF experts and are second-overall against the run, finishing with a 90.7 grade for the year.

The position group is headlined by First-Team All-Pro Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw, who wrapped up his third season with San Francisco. Warner and Greenlaw were the team's first and second tacklers in 2022, combining for 257 total tackles during the regular season. The dynamic duo worked in tandem with linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair over the course of the 2022 campaign, however, that is sure to change in the coming season with Al-Shaair departing to the Tennessee Titans during free agency.

The 49ers have plenty of depth at the linebacker position with Oren Burks, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, Marcelino McCrary-Ball and Curtis Robinson in the ranks and the recent addition of rookies Dee Winters and Jalen Graham via the 2023 NFL Draft. Burks started just three games in 2022 but played defensive snaps in 13 of the 49ers contests through their NFC Championship Game run while Flannigan-Fowles stepped in at linebacker in nine games throughout the 2022 season. McCrary-Ball and Robinson spent most of last year as part of San Francisco's practice squad.

Here's what the PFF writer Dalton Wasserman had to say about the 49ers linebacker corps:

"The 49ers boast two legitimate stars in Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw. Warner is the NFL's most consistent coverage linebacker and posted a career-high 89.7 run-defense grade this past season, too. Greenlaw had a career year in 2022, earning a 79.6 overall grade bolstered by a nearly 20-point jump in coverage grade," Wasserman wrote.

"The 49ers have the best pair of linebackers in football and the depth to fill in if one of them were to suffer a short-term injury. They are the current gold standard at the position."

Related Content

news

Nick Bosa Named a Top 10 'Franchise Building Block' by NFL.com

Since being drafted in 2019, San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa remains a foundational building block of the organization.

news

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Positioned in the Top Five Following Veteran Minicamp

The latest set of NFL power rankings are in, and the 49ers have remained a top five team following the end of their offseason programming.

news

Christian McCaffrey Rounds Out the Top 3 of PFF's Running Back Rankings

San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey was named a "Top 32" running back in the latest Pro Football Focus offseason rankings.

news

Deebo Samuel Tops All Wideouts in PFF's 'Best After the Catch' List

San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel was named the top receiver in Pro Football Focus' "Best After the Catch" category.

news

Nick Bosa Lands in Top Tier of PFF's 'Top 32' Edge List for 2023

AP Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa landed in the top 3 of Pro Football Focus' Edge rankings heading into the 2023 season.

news

Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw Named PFF's Top Linebacker Duo Headed Into 2023

San Francisco 49ers linebackers Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw have been recognized as the top linebacker duo in the NFL by Pro Football Focus heading into the 2023 season.

news

Trent Williams Named PFF's Top Offensive Tackle Heading into 2023 Season

All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams earned the top spot in the latest Pro Football Focus' offensive tackle rankings.

news

49ers Land a Spot in the NFL's Top 10 Most Complete Teams List

The San Francisco 49ers revamped the roster in the offseason and earned a spot in NFL.com's "Top 10 Most Complete Teams" list heading into the 2023 campaign.

news

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Land in Top Five Post-Draft and Free Agency Moves

The San Francisco 49ers remained in the top five of the latest NFL power rankings following their offseason free agency moves and draft selections.

news

49ers Defense Ranked No. 1 after 2023 NFL Draft

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox named the San Francisco 49ers defense as the top unit in the NFL following the Draft.

news

49ers Remain a Top Five Team Following the 2023 NFL Draft

Following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers landed in the top of the latest NFL.com power rankings.

Advertising