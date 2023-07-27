49ers Sign LB Kyahva Tezino to a One-Year Deal

Tezino (6-0, 235) originally entered the NFL after signing with the New England Patriots as an undrafted rookie free agent on April 27, 2020. Following his release from the team on July 26, 2020, he was signed to the Carolina Panthers practice squad the following day and remained with the team until he was released on August 16, 2020. In 2022, Tezino was drafted in the 31st round of the United States Football League (USFL) Draft by the Pittsburgh Maulers. During the 2022 season, he tallied a team-high 94 tackles and two interceptions.