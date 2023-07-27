Presented by

49ers Sign LB Kyahva Tezino to a One-Year Deal

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed LB Kyahva Tezino (key-AH-va, tuh-ZEE-no) to a one-year deal.

Tezino (6-0, 235) originally entered the NFL after signing with the New England Patriots as an undrafted rookie free agent on April 27, 2020. Following his release from the team on July 26, 2020, he was signed to the Carolina Panthers practice squad the following day and remained with the team until he was released on August 16, 2020. In 2022, Tezino was drafted in the 31st round of the United States Football League (USFL) Draft by the Pittsburgh Maulers. During the 2022 season, he tallied a team-high 94 tackles and two interceptions.

A 26-year-old native of Los Angeles, CA, Tezino attended San Diego State University (2015-2019), where he appeared in 48 games (31 starts) and registered 290 tackles, 15.5 sacks, two interceptions, eight passes defensed and four forced fumbles. He was named First-Team All-Mountain West in back-to-back seasons (2018-19) with the Aztecs.

