Training Camp Community Corner: Bay Area Educators

Jul 26, 2023 at 05:45 PM
BM-Headshot-2023
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

072623-Community-Corner-FB

One of the San Francisco 49ers most special traditions at training camp is the team's community corner. Every year, the 49ers host a space for important members of the Bay Area community such as educators, social justice workers, women's empowerment leaders and military members to cheer on the team as players train for the upcoming season.

For Day 1 of 49ers Training Camp presented by SAP, 49ers EDU invited local educators to end their summer vacation with a bang before they kick off their 2023-24 school year.

The over 150 educators in attendance are longtime 49ers EDU supporters and have brought their students on field trips to Levi's® Stadium. The 49ers EDU organization provides programming to students free of charge, where youth learn about STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) concepts through football and fitness.

Also in attendance were Dr. Harry Edwards Follow Your Bliss Award winners. The award honors educators who lead the future generation with purpose, passion, dedication and love despite uncertainties and any hurdles they may face.

"The Niners have influenced me in a big way," 2022 Follow Your Bliss Award recipient Kelly Galante said. "I was able to receive funds to help start things at my school. In a very big way, they have given back to myself as well as to students in my community."

Advertising