Camp Chronicles: First Day of 49ers Training Camp

Player Feature: Wide Receiver Deebo Samuel

Over the course of the last 40-or-so days, players have had time to themselves and the opportunity to be away from the facility before the start of camp. While he did enjoy a short vacation in that window, Samuel dedicated a large portion of his break to training and conditioning and returns to the SAP Performance Facility feeling ready for the grind of the upcoming season.

"This offseason was pretty good for me," Samuel said. "I would say this is the best shape I've been in since 2019. You've got that long time of working out. You've got that long time of preparation. I took those 40 days away and really got to it and got to where I wanted to be.

"I feel faster, lighter on my feet, and it's easier to change directions."

During a minicamp press conference, the fifth-year pro was vocal about his goal of returning to his 2021 offseason form. His preparation ahead of that year resulted in a career-best season and trip to the NFC Championship Game with San Francisco.

"I don't think Deebo had to be that harsh on himself to you guys (the media), but it was cool to watch," Shanahan said. "Just because he wasn't one of the best players in the league (in 2022), I think he was disappointed... I think he took one small step one back but that doesn't mean he can't take two steps forward (this season)."

Samuel traveled out-of-state for his offseason training and incorporated new workouts to his regimen.

"I was locked in in Arizona," Samuel said. "I think the heat played a part in it too (getting leaner) because it's hot. I had a great trainer, Nick Hill, and we were doing a lot of running, a lot of cardio and a lot of stuff to trim that fat a little bit.

"We had a lot of track workouts, and then, I got into a routine of flexibility, mobility and boxing."

Throughout his summer of amped up training, Samuel made sure to keep Shanahan in the loop, perhaps more so than he even expected.

"I've never had a grown man send me so many pictures with his shirt off, but it looks good," Shanahan said jokingly when speaking about Samuel's progress.