Camp Chronicles: First Day of 49ers Training Camp

The San Francisco 49ers opened up training camp at the SAP Performance Facility on Wednesday morning in front of a sold out crowd. It's one of nine open training camp practices that will be held over the course of the next three weeks. Here are your notes from Day 1 of the team's workouts:
Updates from the Coaches:
- After report day, punter Mitch Wishnowsky was placed on the Non-Football Injury list and the 49ers signed cornerback Terrance Mitchell.
- Kickers will be rotating in for practices, with both kickers working in together every third day of workouts.
- Head coach Kyle Shanahan expects to keep four quarterbacks during training camp even after second-year pro Brock Purdy is off of his pitch count.
- One of the big goals of the first training camp practice is having good energy while also keeping players from "being too eager" and staying off the ground, according to Shanahan.
Camp Highlights:
- As expected, Purdy did not participate in the team's workout on Wednesday because of his two days on, one day off practice schedule since being cleared to play.
- The first-team reps were shared by third-year quarterback Trey Lance and Sam Darnold and rotated every period. Brandon Allen took the third-team reps.
- Biggest offensive play of the day: Brandon Aiyuk made a leaping catch over cornerback Deommodore Lenoir near the left sideline.
- Biggest defensive play of the day: Safety Talanoa Hufanga came over the top and broke up a deep ball from Darnold to sophomore wideout Danny Gray during team drills.
- Cornerback Samuel Womack III was wearing No. 1 and cornerback Isaiah Oliver was wearing No. 26.
Check out some of the best photos of players arriving for 49ers training camp presented by SAP.
Player Feature: Wide Receiver Deebo Samuel
Over the course of the last 40-or-so days, players have had time to themselves and the opportunity to be away from the facility before the start of camp. While he did enjoy a short vacation in that window, Samuel dedicated a large portion of his break to training and conditioning and returns to the SAP Performance Facility feeling ready for the grind of the upcoming season.
"This offseason was pretty good for me," Samuel said. "I would say this is the best shape I've been in since 2019. You've got that long time of working out. You've got that long time of preparation. I took those 40 days away and really got to it and got to where I wanted to be.
"I feel faster, lighter on my feet, and it's easier to change directions."
During a minicamp press conference, the fifth-year pro was vocal about his goal of returning to his 2021 offseason form. His preparation ahead of that year resulted in a career-best season and trip to the NFC Championship Game with San Francisco.
"I don't think Deebo had to be that harsh on himself to you guys (the media), but it was cool to watch," Shanahan said. "Just because he wasn't one of the best players in the league (in 2022), I think he was disappointed... I think he took one small step one back but that doesn't mean he can't take two steps forward (this season)."
Samuel traveled out-of-state for his offseason training and incorporated new workouts to his regimen.
"I was locked in in Arizona," Samuel said. "I think the heat played a part in it too (getting leaner) because it's hot. I had a great trainer, Nick Hill, and we were doing a lot of running, a lot of cardio and a lot of stuff to trim that fat a little bit.
"We had a lot of track workouts, and then, I got into a routine of flexibility, mobility and boxing."
Throughout his summer of amped up training, Samuel made sure to keep Shanahan in the loop, perhaps more so than he even expected.
"I've never had a grown man send me so many pictures with his shirt off, but it looks good," Shanahan said jokingly when speaking about Samuel's progress.
"I can tell he's put the work in. You guys heard him that day (minicamp press conference), and that's the last time I really heard him. But I see better than I hear, and Deebo's in a really good spot."