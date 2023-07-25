Off the Field: Arik Armstead's In-N-Out Order 🍔

In-N-Out Burger is a West Coast classic, serving up hamburgers, french fries, milkshakes and other varieties of meals on their "not-so-secret" secret menu. As a California native, San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead has perfected his order from the fast food joint, a meal fit for a 290-pound NFL player.
"There's been a lot of debate about what's the best fast food burger – I'm here to end the debate," Armstead said. "You work hard and you've got to treat yourself sometimes, at one of the best burger establishments ever invented."
Here's Armstead's In-N-Out order:
- Two "double-double" hamburgers, no onions
- French fries
- Pink lemonade
An In-N-Out "double-double" hamburger includes two beef patties, two cheese slices, lettuce, tomato and In-N-Out's signature spread on toasted buns. The defensive lineman typically orders two of the staple sandwiches in his meal, and sometimes requests them to be made "animal style," a note off the secret menu that gets the patties mustard-cooked with pickles and extra signature spread.
Armstead listed out the nutrition facts to his full meal in his Instagram post, sharing that his drive-thru order contains 1,860 calories, 167 grams of carbs, 97 grams of fat and 80 grams of protein.
"I only got two, but I can kill about seven of these," Armstead joked.
To top it all off, the defensive lineman enjoyed his lunch sporting an In-N-Out paper hat, of course.