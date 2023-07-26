Brock Purdy Injury Update and Recapping Training Camp Report Day  | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:
- 1:35 - Discussing 49ers report day
- 3:00 - Injury updates on P Mitch Wishnowsky, CB Darrell Luter Jr. and QB Brock Purdy
- 4:45 - What will the rotation between quarterbacks be like at this year's training camp?
- 6:42 - LB Fred Warner on the competition between offense and defense during practices
- 7:40 - S Talanoa Hufanga on his offseason and goals for his third year
- 8:40 - RB Christian McCaffrey on his mindset through a long period of high intensity practices