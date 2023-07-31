Previewing the #49ersCamp First Padded Practice and Defensive Highlights | 1st & 10

Jul 31, 2023 at 10:45 AM
BM-Headshot-2023
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:

  • 1:30 - Best moments from the team's rookie hype machine dances so far
  • 2:35 - Previewing the first day of padded practices
  • 3:36 - WR Brandon Aiyuk on his mindset entering the team's padded practices
  • 4:07 - Biggest observations from the 49ers defense
  • 5:56 - One-on-one matchups to watch
  • 7:04 - Chemistry between the 49ers safeties, how third-round draft pick Ji'Ayir Brown is fitting in the group
  • 9:03 - Discussing defensive coordinator Steve Wilks' coaching style in his first training camp with the 49ers

Related Links

49ers Players Practice on Back Together Weekend

View the top images from back together weekend at the 49ers 2023 training camp presented by SAP.

OL Nick Zakelj
1 / 25

OL Nick Zakelj

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
2 / 25

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kevin Givens
3 / 25

DL Kevin Givens

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell, TE Cameron Latu
4 / 25

RB Elijah Mitchell, TE Cameron Latu

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
5 / 25

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
6 / 25

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum
7 / 25

S George Odum

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brandon Allen
8 / 25

QB Brandon Allen

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Khalan Laborn
9 / 25

RB Khalan Laborn

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
10 / 25

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
11 / 25

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Jack Colletto
12 / 25

FB Jack Colletto

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Wide Receivers
13 / 25

San Francisco 49ers Wide Receivers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk, RB Elijah Mitchel
14 / 25

WR Brandon Aiyuk, RB Elijah Mitchel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
15 / 25

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Joey Fisher, OL Ilm Manning
16 / 25

OL Joey Fisher, OL Ilm Manning

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
17 / 25

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Dazz Newsome
18 / 25

WR Dazz Newsome

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Darryl Johnson
19 / 25

DL Darryl Johnson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
20 / 25

DL Clelin Ferrell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defensive Line
21 / 25

San Francisco 49ers Defensive Line

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
22 / 25

CB Isaiah Oliver

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Joey Fisher
23 / 25

OL Joey Fisher

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
24 / 25

QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Tre Swilling
25 / 25

CB Tre Swilling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
