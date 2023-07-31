Previewing the #49ersCamp First Padded Practice and Defensive Highlights | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:
- 1:30 - Best moments from the team's rookie hype machine dances so far
- 2:35 - Previewing the first day of padded practices
- 3:36 - WR Brandon Aiyuk on his mindset entering the team's padded practices
- 4:07 - Biggest observations from the 49ers defense
- 5:56 - One-on-one matchups to watch
- 7:04 - Chemistry between the 49ers safeties, how third-round draft pick Ji'Ayir Brown is fitting in the group
- 9:03 - Discussing defensive coordinator Steve Wilks' coaching style in his first training camp with the 49ers
