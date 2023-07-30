49ers Announce 2023 Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellows

Jul 30, 2023 at 09:00 AM

The San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan today announced the team's 2023 Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellows – Dwain Bradshaw, Dashon Goldson, Ilyas Hamidzada, Jordan Hogan, DeOn'tae Pannell and Charles Williams III.

  • Dwain Bradshaw - S&C
  • Dashon Goldson - DB
  • Ilyas Hamidzada - TE
  • Jordan Hogan - WR
  • DeOn'tae Pannell - OL
  • Charles Williams III - DL

Bradshaw, who will work with the 49ers strength and conditioning staff, is currently the director of performance at Exos Training Facility in Dallas, TX. Exos is a state-of-the-art training facility that is fully equipped to meet the training needs of professional, collegiate and youth athletes.

Goldson will work with the 49ers defensive backs. Goldson spent 10 seasons in the NFL with the 49ers (2007-12), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2013-14), Washington Commanders (2015) and Atlanta Falcons (2016), where he appeared in 127 games (106 starts) and registered 588 tackles, 48 passes defensed, 16 interceptions, eight fumble recoveries, seven forced fumbles, 3.0 sacks and two touchdowns. While with the 49ers, Goldson was selected to two Pro Bowls (2011-12) and was named Associated Press First Team All-Pro in 2012. Goldson attended the University of Washington where he played safety for three years (2004-06).

Hamidzada, who will work with the 49ers tight ends, currently serves as an NFL coaching strategy & scouting specialist for the 33rd team. Hamidzada has previously worked in operations with the Cleveland Browns (2022), Washington Commanders (2019-22) and Philadelphia Eagles (2021).

Hogan, who will work with the 49ers wide receivers, is entering his second season as the wide receivers coach at Colgate University after spending two years as a Bill Bidwill Coaching Fellow with the Arizona Cardinals (2020-21). Hogan worked with the offensive staff and served as an assistant in the quarterback room during his time with the Cardinals. He helped with the creation of install tapes, game breakdowns, play drawings, and assisted with game and practice data input among other duties. Prior to his time in the NFL, Hogan spent time as the wide receivers coach at Cornell University (2018-19), Stonehill College (2017) and Buffalo State College (2013-16). Hogan played wide receiver at the State University of New York at Brockport and graduated in 2013 with a bachelor's degree in communication and media studies. This is Hogan's fourth stint as a Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellow as he previously took part in the program with the Baltimore Ravens (2019), Indianapolis Colts (2017) and Buffalo Bills (2016).

Pannell will work with the 49ers offensive line. He's currently in his first season as a defensive analyst at UCLA. Pannell spent two seasons with the Detroit Lions (2021-22) as the William Clay Ford Minority Coaching Intern and served as a Bill Walsh Minority Coaching Fellow in 2019. Prior to his time in the NFL, Pannell spent five years (2016-20), including three as defensive coordinator (2018-20) at Peru (NE) State University. Pannell signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent and spent the 2012 offseason with the team following a five-year career as an offensive lineman at Penn State (2008-12).

Williams will work with the 49ers defensive line. He's currently in his third season as the outside linebackers coach at Central Connecticut State University. Williams previously served as the linebackers coach at American International College (2019-21) and an assistant coach at Windsor (CT) HS. Prior to his coaching career, Williams played linebacker at Assumption College (2015-17), Central Connecticut State (2014) and the University of Arkansas at Pine-Bluff (2013)

