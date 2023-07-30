Camp Chronicles: Offense Finds its Groove on Day 4

Player Feature: WR Brandon Aiyuk

If there was a "Most Valuable Player" award for these first four days of training camp, the honors would undoubtedly go to fourth-year wideout Brandon Aiyuk. He's hit the ground running since returning to Santa Clara from summer break, catching nearly everything thrown his way from the stable of 49ers signal callers.

Aiyuk logged the first 1,000-yard season in 2022, and following the conclusion of the 49ers playoff run, tweaked his offseason routine in an effort to elevate his game heading in his fourth season with San Francisco. According to the wide receiver, his offseason focus was mostly on lower body work, particularly running.

"I'm making my own plan a little bit (this offseason)," Aiyuk said. "I've taken the past few years, and knowing what I need to do, what I want to do and then mixing them together."

The fourth-year pro's commitment to his team and personal development has been described warmly as an "obsession," and it's materialized into a very impressive first few days of training camp.

"Just the way he was all offseason, how much he randomly called (me) talking about football, how much he's working out, how prepared he was when we started in Phase 1 and 2, you can just tell he's excited," Shanahan said when asked how Aiyuk is displaying his "obsession" with the game of football. "The questions he asked (you can tell), he's really into it."

Fellow wideout Deebo Samuel also spoke to the elite level of play he's seen from Aiyuk.

"From Year 1 to now, his confidence level is through the roof," Samuel said. "He walks in and walks out every day like no one can guard him. If you walk out with that type of attitude and take it out to the field, it translates."

Aiyuk's had several highlight-worthy catches since the start of camp and added a few more to the count on Sunday. During the team's red zone drills, he hauled in four touchdowns, and on more than of those scores, went untouched into the end zone.

"I'm just trying to prove myself every day," Aiyuk said. "The defensive backs are not going to stop talking to us, so we have to go out there and prove it to them every single day. We have to prove it to ourselves every single day."

With four practices logged, the 49ers will move forward with their first padded practice on Monday. Aiyuk anticipates the league's reigning No. 1 overall defense is sure to bring the energy in the next phase of camp.