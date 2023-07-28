Camp Chronicles: Purdy Continues Forward Progress 

Player Feature: S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

It's not uncommon for a team's defense to outpace the offense at the start of camp, so it's not surprising that the league's reigning No. 1 overall defense came in 2023. Over the course of the last 72 hours, we've seen the unit notch their first interception, break up a number of deep-ball pass attempts and remain sticky in their coverage.

A big reason for the unit's energetic first few days of camp is a revamped defensive line. The group now boasts one of last season's top pass rushers in former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave. The team also added former 2019 first-round pick Clelin Ferrell and saw sophomore D-lineman Drake Jackson return to camp bigger and stronger from his offseason training.

"When I say I haven't been around a group like this, that's what I mean, a group," defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. "We have depth, and it's not when one guy comes out that you feel like, okay, we're going to drop off. No, not at all. So, the depth that we have across the board, inside and out, man, that's what I'm talking about."

Beyond the defensive front, San Francisco has been able to retain the dynamic safety duo of veteran Tashaun Gipson Sr. and third-year pro Talanoa Hufanga – something that was up in the air throughout at least a portion of the offseason.

"Life outside of football becomes a little more important (as you get older)," Gipson Sr. said. "I have three kids now. My kids are getting older and more active in sports.

"It gets tough missing stuff, but I love the game of football so much. I sat down, and it was a no brainer. I still felt like I had something left in the tank."

Gipson Sr. is set to enter his 12th NFL season, his second with the San Francisco 49ers, and seriously contemplated retirement after the conclusion of the team's playoff run. His decision to return had plenty to do with his teammates, the organization and some unfinished business.

"A Super Bowl," Gipson Sr. said when asked about what he hopes to accomplish. "Being so close last year, obviously we know how that game ended. We've heard about it all offseason. But being able to win a Super Bowl, and it's not often that you are able to play on a team like this."

The veteran safety's first few days of camp have been productive and his biggest play came on Thursday when he recorded the team's first pick of camp.

In addition to shutting down explosive plays from opposing offenses in 2023, Gipson Sr. is working to become a more vocal leader in the team's secondary. He was influential in Hufanga's second-year development and looks to have a similar impact on the rookies and new faces on the roster.