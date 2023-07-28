Breaking Down Brock Purdy's #49ersCamp Debut and WR Standouts | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:
- 1:30 - Initial takeaways from the first days of 49ers Training Camp presented by SAP
- 2:10 - Roster update: CB Terrance Mitchell joins the team
- 2:25 - Reviewing QBs Trey Lance and Sam Darnold's first day of practice
- 3:24 - Discussing the development of WR Brandon Aiyuk's game
- 4:30 - TE George Kittle on Aiyuk's growth in the 49ers offense
- 5:49 - Evaluating WR Deebo Samuel's performance in the first days of practice
- 7:09 - Recapping QB Brock Purdy's training camp debut
- 8:33 - Purdy on his excitement to practice again with the 49ers
Check out the action from the second day of 49ers training camp presented by SAP.