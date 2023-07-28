Breaking Down Brock Purdy's #49ersCamp Debut and WR Standouts | 1st & 10

Jul 28, 2023 at 11:25 AM
BM-Headshot-2023
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:

  • 1:30 - Initial takeaways from the first days of 49ers Training Camp presented by SAP
  • 2:10 - Roster update: CB Terrance Mitchell joins the team
  • 2:25 - Reviewing QBs Trey Lance and Sam Darnold's first day of practice
  • 3:24 - Discussing the development of WR Brandon Aiyuk's game
  • 4:30 - TE George Kittle on Aiyuk's growth in the 49ers offense
  • 5:49 - Evaluating WR Deebo Samuel's performance in the first days of practice
  • 7:09 - Recapping QB Brock Purdy's training camp debut
  • 8:33 - Purdy on his excitement to practice again with the 49ers

Related Links

49ers Players Take Day ✌️ of Training Camp

Check out the action from the second day of 49ers training camp presented by SAP.

TE George Kittle
1 / 29

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
2 / 29

DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
3 / 29

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brandon Allen, QB Brock Purdy, QB Sam Darnold, QB Trey Lance
4 / 29

QB Brandon Allen, QB Brock Purdy, QB Sam Darnold, QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Jake Moody
5 / 29

K Jake Moody

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent WIlliams
6 / 29

T Trent WIlliams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
7 / 29

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
8 / 29

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
9 / 29

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offensive Line
10 / 29

49ers Offensive Line

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Ronald Awatt
11 / 29

RB Ronald Awatt

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
12 / 29

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Kyahva Tezino
13 / 29

LB Kyahva Tezino

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Darryl Johnson
14 / 29

DL Darryl Johnson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
15 / 29

QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Spencer Waege
16 / 29

DL Spencer Waege

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
17 / 29

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
18 / 29

DT Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw
19 / 29

LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
20 / 29

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers
21 / 29

San Francisco 49ers

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Trey Lance
22 / 29

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum
23 / 29

S George Odum

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
24 / 29

CB Isaiah Oliver

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, S Tashaun Gipson Sr., CB Charvarius Ward
25 / 29

S Talanoa Hufanga, S Tashaun Gipson Sr., CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
26 / 29

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Javon Kinlaw
27 / 29

DL Javon Kinlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Isaiah Winstead
28 / 29

WR Isaiah Winstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB A.J. Parker
29 / 29

CB A.J. Parker

Kym Fortino/49ers
