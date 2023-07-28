Training Camp Community Corner: Social Justice & Underserved Youth Groups

Jul 27, 2023 at 06:15 PM
072723-Talanoa-Hufanga-FB

One of the San Francisco 49ers most special traditions at training camp is the team's community corner. Every year, the 49ers host a space for important members of the Bay Area community such as educators, social justice workers, women's empowerment leaders and military members to cheer on the team as players train for the upcoming season.

On Day 2 of 49ers Training Camp presented by SAP, the team welcomed social justice and underserved youth groups from around the Bay Area to watch practice and interact with 49ers players.

The organizations that made it out to the SAP Performance Facility were Californians for Safety and Justice, a prison reform group, RYSE Center, a youth development program, the San Jose African American Community Service Agency, a diversity council, Good Hope Resource Center, a community resource hub based in Oakland, Student Program for Academic & Athletic Transitioning, a student-athlete development system, Aim High, a summer enrichment program, Friends of the Children SF Bay Area, a professional mentoring chapter, Boys & Girls Club Alviso, an after-school enrichment program and the Castlemont High School football team.

Many of the groups in attendance on Thursday were 49ers Social Justice Grantees. From 2022-2024, the 49ers have committed to granting the organizations who are working to create societal change in the Bay Area.

The impact from the team-backed grant in previous years saw four criminal justice reform bills signed into law in California, freed or exonerated multiple people and reduced the statewide inmate total to the lowest number in three decades. The grants from the 49ers have also provided mentoring and leadership development sessions to high school students, meals to over 3,200 families experiencing food insecurity, job training and financial empowerment sessions.

"I would probably need a full day to really describe how the 49ers have impacted my community and my life personally," Kiana Munoz, a program coordinator for the African American Community Service Agency said.

"We all have like the same mission and drive, and it's really nice to see that from the team... The kids were so excited today. It was good to see them being kids, outside of everything else that they go through on a day to day basis, they get to be here and scream for their favorite player. It was really cool to see."

