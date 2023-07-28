Training Camp Community Corner: Social Justice & Underserved Youth Groups

Many of the groups in attendance on Thursday were 49ers Social Justice Grantees. From 2022-2024, the 49ers have committed to granting the organizations who are working to create societal change in the Bay Area.

The impact from the team-backed grant in previous years saw four criminal justice reform bills signed into law in California, freed or exonerated multiple people and reduced the statewide inmate total to the lowest number in three decades. The grants from the 49ers have also provided mentoring and leadership development sessions to high school students, meals to over 3,200 families experiencing food insecurity, job training and financial empowerment sessions.

"I would probably need a full day to really describe how the 49ers have impacted my community and my life personally," Kiana Munoz, a program coordinator for the African American Community Service Agency said.