49ers Sign DL Taco Charlton; Waive Safety 

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed DL Taco Charlton to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived S Avery Young.

Charlton (6-5, 270) was originally drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round (28th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Throughout his six-year NFL career with the Cowboys (2017-18), Miami Dolphins (2019), Kansas City Chiefs (2020), Pittsburgh Steelers (2021) and Chicago Bears (2022), he has appeared in 60 games (13 starts) and registered 95 tackles, 11.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, three passes defensed, one fumble recovery and four forced fumbles. He has also appeared in three postseason contests and added one tackle. In 2022, Charlton appeared in five games and registered three tackles with the Bears.

A 28-year-old native of Pickerington, OH, Charlton attended the University of Michigan where he appeared in 46 games (15 starts) and registered 94 tackles, 19.0 sacks, 28 tackles for loss, two passes defensed and one forced fumble. He was named to the All-Big Ten First Team his senior year (2016) after posting 43 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss and two passes defensed.