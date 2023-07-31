Training Camp Community Corner: 49ers PREP

Jul 31, 2023 at 03:45 PM
BM-Headshot-2023
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

One of the San Francisco 49ers most special traditions at training camp is the team's community corner. Every year, the 49ers host a space for important members of the Bay Area community such as educators, social justice workers, women's empowerment leaders and military members to cheer on the team as players train for the upcoming season.

On Monday, over 150 young athletes from 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank cheered on the team from the community corner for Day 5 of 49ers Training Camp presented by SAP.

The 49ers PREP organization has been active since 2009 with the mission to empower Bay Area youth to lead healthy lifestyles. Through an array of in-stadium and in-school programming, the team's PREP staff work to engage youth through sport, physical activity and character development that nurtures the growth of student-athletes beyond the playing field. To date, 49ers PREP has impacted the lives of over 130,000 K-12 students.

Some of the 49ers PREP groups who made it out to Monday's open practice included youth teams from the 49ers flag football leagues and 8th-12th grade female athletes from the 2023 girls flag football squad.

"The 49ers have impacted what I do immensely," 49ers PREP strength and conditioning coach Miguel Binion said. "Programs like this get the kids out of the neighborhood and into the community to play football, and today we all get to watch the San Francisco 49ers get at it at their practice facility.

"The kids are just so excited to be here. They get to see their favorite players, get some autographs, yell their names, have the players look at them and smile, the excitement is through the roof."

