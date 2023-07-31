Training Camp Community Corner: 49ers PREP

Some of the 49ers PREP groups who made it out to Monday's open practice included youth teams from the 49ers flag football leagues and 8th-12th grade female athletes from the 2023 girls flag football squad.

"The 49ers have impacted what I do immensely," 49ers PREP strength and conditioning coach Miguel Binion said. "Programs like this get the kids out of the neighborhood and into the community to play football, and today we all get to watch the San Francisco 49ers get at it at their practice facility.