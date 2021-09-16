Four Downs: Is What Jalen Hurts Did vs. Falcons in Week 1 For Real?

1st Down: Biggest Takeaway From Season Opening Victories

@KeianaMartinTV: Don't Underestimate Jimmy Garoppolo

Kyle Shanahan mentioned it, teammates have noticed it and Jimmy Garoppolo has confirmed it, at least thus far. The 49ers starting quarterback came into the 2021 season with a vengeance. People have quickly taken note of the quarterback's focus and confidence heading into Year 5 in San Francisco, and rightfully so. Trey Lance is waiting in the wings for his time to shine under center. But Garoppolo's plans are to clutch his spot as long as possible.

His season opening performance reminded many that he is still the quarterback that led his team to a Super Bowl just 19 months prior.

Beyond the 49ers forgetful opening possession, Garoppolo excelled in moving downfield, connecting with his receivers and keeping the ball out of harm's way. His first incompletion of the game did not occur until the final minute of the first half. The quarterback closed out the game 17-of-25 passing for 314 yards (12.6 yards per attempt) and a touchdown for a 124.2 quarterback rating. His most impressive throw came under pressure, as he connected with wide receiver Deebo Samuel for a 79-yard touchdown. While Garoppolo was only under pressure on 7 of his 27 dropbacks, in part due to San Francisco's new-look O-line, he had a perfect quarterback rating when under duress, completing 4-of-5 passes for 112 yards and one touchdown when under pressure. He was also 5-of-5 for 184 yards and a score on throws of 15-plus yards downfield.

If Garoppolo can put up an encore performance to his 2021 season debut, Lance might have to get used to watching the quarterback from the sidelines.

@DaveSpadaro: O-line and D-line are the Strength of the Eagles

In a convincing 32-6 win over Atlanta last Sunday, the Eagles dominated at the line of scrimmage. They felt coming into the season that the offensive and defensive lines would be the strengths of the team, and they were proven right in Week 1. The offensive line, healthy now after 14 different starting combinations in a disastrous 2020, held up very well against the Atlanta blitz game and, in fact, dominated as the Eagles rolled to 434 total net yards. Fourth-year tackle Jordan Mailata, a seventh-round draft pick in 2018 who had never played football (he was an Australian rugby player in his youth), has matured to be the starter for the present and the future. Left guard Isaac Seumalo has been a starter for four seasons. Center Jason Kelce is one of the game's best and the right-side combination of guard Brandon Brooks and Lane Johnson is right at the top of the NFL's list.

On defense, the Eagles pounded Atlanta with a four-man pass rush led by tackles Javon Hargrave (two quarterback sacks) and Hassan Ridgeway (sack, three quarterback hits). The Eagles gave up 144 yards on Atlanta's first two drives but held each time in the red zone and limited the Falcons to six points. The Falcons managed only 59 total net yards and six first downs in the second half. The Eagles have depth up front and they come into this game healthy. They know they have to be great against a balanced 49ers offense.

2nd Down: Position/Player Matchup with the Most Intrigue in Week 2

@KeianaMartinTV: 49ers D-line vs. Jalen Hurts

I'm going to go with the obvious and take San Francisco's pass rush's challenge of limiting quarterback Jalen Hurts. He showed accuracy, patience and smarts when it came to his throws. Hurts 'arm is certainly an area of concern, but so are his legs. San Francisco has struggled with its ability to contain mobile quarterbacks in the past and will need to build off last year's outing to limit Hurts' dynamism as a runner and passer.

Over his five-career starts dating back to last season, Hurts has amassed 416 rushing yards on 70 attempts. Keeping Hurts in the pocket is crucial for San Francisco to slow down Philly's offense. It will be interesting to see what first-year defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has in store to combat his first of multiple fleet-footed quarterbacks on the docket.

@DaveSpadaro: Jordan Mailata vs. Nick Bosa