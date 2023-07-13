49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Defensive Line

Position Outlook

Building a strong defensive line is always a top priority for the 49ers. As the team entered the 2023 season, that priority remained the same.

"We had a lot of conversations about how we can make a really good team even better, and that's a hard thing to do," general manager John Lynch said during the 49ers 2023 State of the Franchise. "We tried to get a grasp on where can we be better, and the thing we kept coming back to was the defensive line.

"Albeit the No. 1 defense in football – we played really good defensive football, it was outstanding – but we felt like we had lost a little bit of our dominance on the D-line. When you think back to the 2019 season, when you were playing the Niners, you knew you were not going to have a lot of time to throw the ball. In the run game, you were going to have people penetrate... When we (Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan) first got together, one of the core principles we really agreed on was we're going to start up front. On defense, those guys are going to drive the bus... So this year, we knew we had to go get a difference maker."

That "difference maker" was former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, one of the most highly sought after free agents available in 2023. The 49ers also welcomed four other free agents to further bolster their defensive front, veteran linemen Clelin Ferrell, Austin Bryant, Marlon Davidson and Darryl Johnson.

San Francisco's D-line did experience some turnover with Jordan Willis signing with the Las Vegas Raiders, Hassan Ridgeway signing with the Houston Texans, Charles Omenihu signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, Maurice Hurst signing with the Cleveland Browns and Samson Ebukam signing with the Indianapolis Colts. However, the unit retained a majority of its foundational pieces, still boasting elite playmakers such as Arik Armstead and the reigning AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa.