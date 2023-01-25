Nick Bosa Named PFWA Defensive Player of the Year

Congratulations are in order for San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa for being named the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) Defensive Player of the Year.

Starting in 16 games, Bosa led the NFL with 18.5 sacks (second-most in franchise history) and 49 quarterback hits. This season, the defensive lineman notched 51 total tackles (41 solo), 19 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a pass defended. He posted at least one sack in 13 games, including a season-high 3.0 sacks against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13 and registered five games with multiple sack totals.

Throughout the season, Bosa earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors in Week 13 and Week 16, and he was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for November.

Bosa has been named the PFWA's Defensive Player of the Year for the first time in his four-year NFL career. The honor is the third by a 49ers player (CB Deion Sanders in 1994 and DT Dana Stubblefield in 1997) since the award was instituted in 1992.

---

