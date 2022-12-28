Nick Bosa Wins NFC Defensive Player of the Week 

Dec 28, 2022 at 05:30 AM
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

Nick Bosa is closing out the 2022 calendar year on a high note, earning another nod from the league in the home stretch of the regular season. On Wednesday, the NFL announced that the 49ers defensive lineman has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his dominant display against the Washington Commanders. This is the second time this month Bosa has won the league-wide, weekly award and comes just a week after his third Pro Bowl selection.

Bosa had seven total tackles, 2.0 sacks and a forced fumble against Washington on Christmas Eve, further solidifying him as the league's sacks leader with 17.5 on the year. Among his many impact plays from the 49ers Week 16 contest was his second half strip sack that was recovered by fellow defensive lineman Jordan Willis. Bosa actually had a third sack in this game, however, because it came on a two-point conversion attempt, it does not appear on the stat sheet. The defensive lineman's big day in the trenches was part of a larger effort by San Francisco to hold Washington to 20 points and roll to their eighth-straight victory.

This is Bosa's fourth season with San Francisco after being selected second-overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. He won the AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award at the conclusion of the 2019 season and is a three-time Pro Bowl selection (2019, 2021, 2022).

