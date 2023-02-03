Brock Purdy, Nick Bosa Take Home NFL on FOX Awards

Feb 03, 2023 at 12:15 PM
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The accolades keeping coming for the San Francisco 49ers following the conclusion of another dominant season. On Thursday, two 49ers players took home NFL on FOX awards for their individual performances during the 2022 campaign. The honors are awarded to competitors based on fan selection via the NFL on FOX social and digital channels.

Quarterback Brock Purdy was named the NFL on FOX Offensive Rookie of the Year from a pool of nominees that included Pittsburgh Steelers signal caller Kenny Pickett, Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III and New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson. Purdy made a total of eight starts for San Francisco after stepping in for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins. Purdy broke multiple league and franchise records on the way to the 49ers third NFC Championship Game appearance over the last four years.

Defensive lineman Nick Bosa earned the NFL on FOX Defensive Player of the Year award from a nominee list that included Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons. Bosa helped San Francisco finish as the league's No. 1 overall defense, and the defensive lineman closed out the 2022 season as the NFL's sacks leader (18.5) and registered 19 tackles-for-loss.

