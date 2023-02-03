Brock Purdy, Nick Bosa Take Home NFL on FOX Awards

The accolades keeping coming for the San Francisco 49ers following the conclusion of another dominant season. On Thursday, two 49ers players took home NFL on FOX awards for their individual performances during the 2022 campaign. The honors are awarded to competitors based on fan selection via the NFL on FOX social and digital channels.

Quarterback Brock Purdy was named the NFL on FOX Offensive Rookie of the Year from a pool of nominees that included Pittsburgh Steelers signal caller Kenny Pickett, Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III and New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson. Purdy made a total of eight starts for San Francisco after stepping in for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins. Purdy broke multiple league and franchise records on the way to the 49ers third NFC Championship Game appearance over the last four years.