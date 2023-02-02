Ways to Watch the 2023 Pro Bowl Games

The 2023 Pro Bowl will take place over the course of two days at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Beginning on Thursday, February 2nd, players will compete in a new skills challenges featuring the Epic Pro Bowl Dodge Ball, Lightning Round, Longest Drive Prevision Passing and Best Catch events. Sunday, February 5th will feature the Best Catch, Gridiron Gauntlet, Kick-Tac-Toe and Move the Chains events finalizing in the Flag Flag Football Game led by AFC head coach Peyton Manning and NFC head coach Eli Manning.
The San Francisco 49ers will be represented by S Talanoa Hufanga, TE George Kittle, FB Kyle Juszczyk, LB Fred Warner, T Trent Williams and RB Christian McCaffrey.
Click here to see which events 49ers players will compete in during the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.
HOW TO WATCH
Watch the Pro Bowl Games on TV
Thursday, February 2nd
ESPN and ESPN + | 4:00 p.m. PT
Sunday, February 5th
ABC, ESPN, ESPN + and Disney XD | 12:00 p.m. PT