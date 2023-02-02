49ers Players to Compete in Four Pro Bowl Events in Las Vegas

Stars from the San Francisco 49ers are set to take Las Vegas for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.
The event will begin on Thursday, February 2 with skills challenges and the competitions between the NFL's best players will continue to Sunday, February 5, along with the three NFL flag football games. Click here for all the ways to watch the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.
The Pro Bowl Games skills competitions will have cumulative scoring leading up to the flag football games on Sunday. Scoring works in the following way:
- The winning conference of each skill competition earns three points towards their team's overall score, with 24 total points available across the eight skills events.
- The winning conference from each of the first two flag football games on Sunday will earn six points for their team, for a total of 12 available points.
- Points from the skills competitions and first two flag games will be added together and will be the score at the beginning of the third and final flag game, which will determine the winning conference for the Pro Bowl Games.
Here's a look at which competitions 49ers players will be participating in:
Thursday: Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball presented by Bud Light
The first competition is a multi-round tournament of classic dodgeball featuring four teams of six players that begins with the offenses and defenses from both conferences squaring off and culminates in an AFC vs. NFC showdown. George Kittle, Kyle Juszczyk and Christian McCaffrey will represent the 49ers in the NFC Offense Team. Below is the full list of participants:
AFC Offense:
- Nick Chubb (CLE)
- Tyreek Hill (MIA)
- Ja'Marr Chase (CIN)
- Josh Jacobs (LV)
- Mark Andrews (BAL)
- Dawson Knox (BUF)
NFC Offense:
- Dalvin Cook (MIN)
- CeeDee Lamb (DAL)
- Saquon Barkley (NYG)
- George Kittle (SF)
- Kyle Juszczyk (SF)
- Christian McCaffrey (SF)
AFC Defense:
- Myles Garrett (CLE)
- Maxx Crosby (LV)
- Sauce Gardner (NYJ)
- Minkah Fitzpatrick (PIT)
- Roquan Smith (BAL)
- Marlon Humphrey (BAL)
NFC Defense:
- Demario Davis (NO)
- Jaire Alexander (GB)
- Trevon Diggs (DAL)
- Micah Parsons (DAL)
- Jalen Ramsey (LAR)
- Tariq Woolen (SEA)
Thursday: Lightning Round
In this competition, each conference will select 20 players to compete in a three-part elimination challenge that will leave one player left at the end to earn three points for his conference. Fred Warner, Talanoa Hufanga and Trent Williams will represent the 49ers in the NFC Team. Below is the full list of participants:
AFC:
- Quinnen Williams (NYJ)
- Mitch Morse (BUF)
- Joel Bitonio (CLE)
- Pat Surtain II (DEN)
- Laremy Tunsil (HOU)
- Ben Jones (TEN)
- Jamal Agnew (JAX)
- Justin Hardee (NYJ)
- Bradley Chubb (MIA)
- Rodger Saffold (BUF)
- Matt Milano (BUF)
- Jeffrey Simmons (TEN)
- Wyatt Teller (CLE)
- Derrick Henry (TEN)
- Dion Dawkins (BUF)
- Patrick Ricard (BAL)
- Cameron Heyward (PIT)
- Trey Hendrickson (CIN)
- Terron Armstead (MIA)
- Xavien Howard (MIA)
NFC:
- Frank Ragnow (DET)
- Budda Baker (AZ)
- Chris Lindstrom (ATL)
- Brian Burns (CAR)
- KaVontae Turpin (DAL)
- Jeremy Reaves (WAS)
- Penei Sewell (DET)
- Cameron Jordan (NO)
- Terry McLaurin (WAS)
- Fred Warner (SF)
- Tristan Wirfs (TB)
- Demarcus Lawrence (DAL)
- Talanoa Hufanga (SF)
- Quandre Diggs (SEA)
- Dexter Lawrence (NYG)
- Zack Martin (DAL)
- Tyler Biadasz (DAL)
- Danielle Hunter (MIN)
- Trent Williams (SF)
- Elgton Jenkins (GB)
Sunday: Move The Chains
In this skills challenge, two teams from each conference will compete side by side in a weighted wall pull that will showcase their strength, speed and ingenuity. Trent Williams will represent the 49ers in NFC Team 1. Below is the full list of participants:
AFC Team 1:
- Quinnen Williams (NYJ)
- Trey Hendrickson (CIN)
- Laremy Tunsil (HOU)
- Terron Armstead (MIA)
- Jeffrey Simmons (TEN)
NFC Team 1:
- Jonathan Allen (WAS)
- Frank Ragnow (DET)
- Chris Lindstrom (ATL)
- Trent Williams (SF)
- Demarcus Lawrence (DAL)
AFC Team 2:
- Maxx Crosby (LV)
- Rodger Saffold (BUF)
- Ben Jones (TEN)
- Mitch Morse (BUF)
- Wyatt Teller (CLE)
NFC Team 2:
- Dexter Lawrence (NYG)
- Daron Payne (WAS)
- Zack Martin (DAL)
- Elgton Jenkins (GB)
- Tyler Biadasz (DAL)
Sunday: Flag Football
The 2023 Pro Bowl Games will be capped off with three flag football contests. The following players are set to participate in the first-ever NFL flag football games on Sunday, with Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Kyle Juszczyk, Fred Warner and Talanoa Hufanga representing the 49ers in the NFC Team:
AFC:
- QB Derek Carr (LV)
- QB Trevor Lawrence (JAX)
- QB Tyler Huntley (BAL)
- RB Nick Chubb (CLE)
- RB Josh Jacobs (LV)
- RB Derrick Henry (TEN)
- WR Davante Adams (LV)
- WR Stefon Diggs (BUF)
- WR Tyreek Hill (MIA)
- WR Ja'Marr Chase (CIN)
- TE Mark Andrews (BAL)
- TE Dawson Knox (BUF)
- FB Patrick Ricard (BAL)
- OLB Matthew Judon (NE)
- OLB Matt Milano (BUF)
- OLB Bradley Chubb (MIA)
- ILB C.J. Mosley (NYJ)
- ILB Roquan Smith (BAL)
- CB Pat Surtain II (DEN)
- CB Sauce Gardner (NYJ)
- CB Xavien Howard (MIA)
- CB Marlon Humphrey (BAL)
- FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (PIT)
- SS Derwin James (LAC)
- SS Jordan Poyer (BUF)
- RS Jamal Agnew (JAX)
- ST Justin Hardee (NYJ)
- C Ben Jones (TEN)
- C Mitch Morse (BUF)
NFC:
- QB Kirk Cousins (MIN)
- QB Geno Smith (SEA)
- QB Jared Goff (DET)
- RB Dalvin Cook (MIN)
- RB Saquon Barkley (NYG)
- RB Christian McCaffrey (SF)
- WR Terry McLaurin (WAS)
- WR Justin Jefferson (MIN)
- WR CeeDee Lamb (DAL)
- WR Amon-Ra St Brown (DET)
- TE T.J. Hockenson (MIN)
- TE George Kittle (SF)
- FB Kyle Juszczyk (SF)
- OLB Micah Parsons (DAL)
- OLB Danielle Hunter (MIN)
- OLB Za'Darius Smith (MIN)
- ILB Demario Davis (NO)
- ILB Fred Warner (SF)
- CB Jaire Alexander (GB)
- CB Jalen Ramsey (LAR)
- CB Trevon Diggs (DAL)
- CB Tariq Woolen (SEA)
- FS Quandre Diggs (SEA)
- SS Talanoa Hufanga (SF)
- SS Budda Baker (AZ)
- RS KaVontae Turpin (DAL)
- ST Jeremy Reaves (WAS)
- C Frank Ragnow (DET)
- C Tyler Biadasz (DAL)