Key Dates in the 49ers 2023 NFL Offseason Calendar

With the San Francisco 49ers 2022 campaign in the books, the organization now has its sights set on setting the team up for success once again in 2023. Getting the coaching personnel in order is top of mind as the 49ers look to replace former defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, who recently took a head coaching position with the Houston Texans.

"I love DeMeco. He's one of the best coaches I've ever been around, best people I've ever been around," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "Him and Jamila mean the world to us, and I really wish they weren't going, but it's more than deserved and more than earned. I think they made the best hire by far that was available because DeMeco is going to be a great one. He already has been. I love our defensive staff, I love our defense. I'm trying to get something where we don't have to turn much over."

Additionally, the opportunity for San Francisco's brass to further bolster its roster will be here in just over a month with the start of the new league year set for March 15. Below are some of the some key dates and deadlines for the NFL calendar this offseason, including free agency and the draft. Additional offseason dates will be announced at a later time.

Feb. 2-5: NFL Pro Bowl Games, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Feb. 21: The window opens at 1:00 p.m. PT for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

Feb. 25: HBCU Legacy Bowl, Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, Louisiana

Feb. 28 - March 6: NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

March 7: Deadline at 1:00 p.m. PT for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 7: College Pro Days begin nationally

March 7- April 19: The window for draft-eligible facility visits opens up. Clubs are permitted 30 non-local players for physical exams/visits and cannot conduct any on-field workouts.

March 7- April 26: The window for video or telephone interviews with draft-eligible players begins. Clubs can conduct three video or telephone interviews per player that are no longer than one hour in length.

March 13-15: Between 9:00 a.m. PT on March 13 and 12:59:59 p.m. PT on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents upon the expiration of their 2022 player contracts at 1:00 p.m. PT on March 15.