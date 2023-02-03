Key Dates in the 49ers 2023 NFL Offseason Calendar

With the San Francisco 49ers 2022 campaign in the books, the organization now has its sights set on setting the team up for success once again in 2023. Getting the coaching personnel in order is top of mind as the 49ers look to replace former defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, who recently took a head coaching position with the Houston Texans.
"I love DeMeco. He's one of the best coaches I've ever been around, best people I've ever been around," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "Him and Jamila mean the world to us, and I really wish they weren't going, but it's more than deserved and more than earned. I think they made the best hire by far that was available because DeMeco is going to be a great one. He already has been. I love our defensive staff, I love our defense. I'm trying to get something where we don't have to turn much over."
Additionally, the opportunity for San Francisco's brass to further bolster its roster will be here in just over a month with the start of the new league year set for March 15. Below are some of the some key dates and deadlines for the NFL calendar this offseason, including free agency and the draft. Additional offseason dates will be announced at a later time.
Feb. 2-5: NFL Pro Bowl Games, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
Feb. 21: The window opens at 1:00 p.m. PT for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.
Feb. 25: HBCU Legacy Bowl, Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, Louisiana
Feb. 28 - March 6: NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
March 7: Deadline at 1:00 p.m. PT for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.
March 7: College Pro Days begin nationally
March 7- April 19: The window for draft-eligible facility visits opens up. Clubs are permitted 30 non-local players for physical exams/visits and cannot conduct any on-field workouts.
March 7- April 26: The window for video or telephone interviews with draft-eligible players begins. Clubs can conduct three video or telephone interviews per player that are no longer than one hour in length.
March 13-15: Between 9:00 a.m. PT on March 13 and 12:59:59 p.m. PT on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents upon the expiration of their 2022 player contracts at 1:00 p.m. PT on March 15.
- During the above two-day negotiating period, a prospective undrafted free agent who is not represented by an NFLPA Certified Contract Advisor is permitted to communicate directly with a new club's front office officials (excluding the head coach and other members of the club's coaching staff) regarding contract negotiations.
- No prospective unrestricted free agent is permitted to execute a contract with a new club until 1:00 p.m. PT, on March 15.
March 15: The 2023 League Year and Free Agency Period begins at 1:00 p.m. PT.
- Prior to 1:00 p.m. PT, clubs must exercise options for 2023 on all players who have option clauses in their 2022 contracts.
- Prior to 1:00 p.m. PT, clubs must submit qualifying offers to their restricted free agents with expiring contracts to retain a Right of First Refusal/Compensation.
- All clubs must be under the 2023 Salary Cap prior to 1:00 p.m. PT. All 2022 NFL player contracts will expire at 1:00 p.m. PT.
March 26-29: Annual League Meeting, Phoenix, Arizona
April 3: Clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2022 regular season may begin offseason workout programs.
April 17: Clubs with returning head coaches, including the 49ers, may begin offseason workout programs.
April 19: Deadline for clubs to time, test, visit, interview, or conduct a physical examination with a draft-eligible player at its club facility.
April 21: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.
April 26: Deadline for a prior club to exercise Right of First Refusal to restricted free agents.
April 27: Deadline for clubs to time, test, visit, interview or conduct a physical examination with a draft-eligible player at any location.
April 27-29: NFL Draft, Kansas City, Missouri