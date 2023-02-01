Six Takeaways from John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan's 2022 Season Recap

Quarterback Brock Purdy has yet to make a decision regarding treatment and recovery of his UCL tear.

As the rookie detailed in his most recent media address, Purdy is still gathering opinions on his elbow injury and weighing his options for both a speedy and optimal recovery process. Based on the current medical opinions that have been offered up, Lynch was "encouraged" that the most common timelines point to a roughly six-month recovery process based on one option for repair. A six month recovery would mean Purdy could be ready to go at some point during training camp.

Lynch and Shanahan believe they've got not one, but two starting quarterback caliber players on their current roster.

Purdy and Trey Lance are the only two quarterbacks coming out of the 2022 roster that will not be entering free agency this offseason. Lance and Purdy are both still on rookie contracts, and if both of their recovery processes go off without a hitch, it is possible both 49ers signal callers could be in game ready shape for the start of the 2023 season. When asked if they would be looking to bring in a higher profile veteran at the quarterback position, Shanahan reiterated, "We're content enough," with the in-house talent.

In his exit interview, Lance noted he expects to be medically cleared in the next four weeks, and Shanahan expanded on that, adding the possibility that the dual-threat quarterback could be "full go" by OTAs.

"I know we have two starters on our team right now that I believe we can win with," Shanahan said. "When you have that situation, you're not that eager to go looking around."

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is not expected to return for the upcoming 2023 season.

After re-signing Garoppolo to a one-year deal for the 2022 season, the 49ers brass does not anticipate the veteran quarterback to return to the team for another go around in 2023. Garoppolo has spent the past six seasons with the 49ers and helped lead San Francisco to a Super Bowl LIV appearance and was a starter for a majority of the team's 2021 and 2022 NFC Championship runs.

"No, I don't see any scenario of that," Shanahan said when asked about Garoppolo's possibility of spending 2023 with the 49ers.

There is interest in retaining cornerback Emmanuel Moseley.

Moseley was off to a hot start in 2022 before suffering a season-ending ACL tear in Week 5 against the Carolina Panthers. Moseley is set to become a free agent at the start of the new league year, but the 49ers have interest in keeping him in red and gold. Prior to his injury, Moseley recorded 22 total tackles, an interception and five pass breakups in his five starts this year.

"E-Man is doing really well. He's out on the field as we speak, working out here and rehabbing, doing really well... His commitment to the process is going to be elite, and that's what he's done. He was down in LA rehabbing for a long time. We've had him back for the last couple weeks. He's a free agent. He's a guy we'd have interest in bringing back because of the way he plays, but also what he stands for. He's one of us and we'd sure like to have him back."

Lynch and Shanahan shared the highest regards for their former defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, and the 49ers don't want to make too much of a change as they prepare to hire his replacement.

Praise for the coach and person that DeMeco Ryans is was in no short supply on Wednesday morning. Shanahan had Ryans on his staff for the entirety of his head coaching career and is thrilled to see his former colleague get his big opportunity. Ryans started out as a defensive quality control assistant, then spent three seasons as a linebackers coach and capped off his time in San Francisco as a defensive coordinator for two seasons.

"I love DeMeco. He's one of the best coaches I've ever been around, one of best people I've ever been around," Shanahan said. "Him and Jamila mean the world to us, and I really wish they weren't going, but it's more than deserved and more than earned. They (Houston Texans) made the best hire by far that was available because DeMeco is going to be a great one. He already has been. I love our defensive staff, I love our defense. I'm trying to get something where we don't have to turn much over."

Keeping defensive lineman Nick Bosa in Santa Clara long term is on the minds of Lynch and Shanahan.

Bosa closed out the 2022 season as the NFL's sacks leader (18.5) and just one sack shy of the franchise's single sack record held by Aldon Smith (19.5). Additionally, he recorded 51 total tackles, 19 of which were tackles for loss, and 48 quarterback hits. He is a player that is highly regarded, and the 49ers braintrust will reveal their plans for Bosa in due time.