Ways to Watch and Listen in the UK: 49ers vs. Panthers Week 5

Oct 06, 2022 at 12:40 PM

The San Francisco 49ers travel to Bank of America Stadium to face the Carolina Panthers at 9:05 pm BST on Sunday, October 9. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

HOW TO WATCH

Live Streaming

NFL Game Pass International: Fans in the United Kingdom can catch every game live and on demand on NFL Game Pass International. The international service also includes NFL RedZone, to catch every touchdown from every game, every Sunday, and NFL Network, to receive 24/7 breaking NFL news. Fans can also download NFL shows and highlights to watch at home or on the go on all of your favorite devices. Sign up today.

FOLLOW ALONG

San Francisco 49ers Live Blog

Fans can follow the game via the 49ers Live Blog for in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis during the team's Week 5 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Be apart of the action by chatting on the live blog to share your live reactions, interact with fans across the world and get your questions about the game answered by 49ers digital media coordinator Briana McDonald.

ABOUT THE MATCHUP

  • Total Matchups: 22
  • Series Record: Panthers lead the series 13-9
  • 49ers Away Record vs. Panthers: Carolina leads the series 6-5

San Francisco 49ers

Head coach: Kyle Shanahan

Players to watch:

Offense

Defense

Carolina Panthers

Head Coach: Matt Rhule

Players to watch:

Offense

Defense

NFL Schedule Lexicon

Away: Games where the 49ers are on the road to play at the opposing team's stadium.

Bye: In the NFL, each team has a scheduled week in or near to the middle of the season where they do not play a game. The week is referred to as a bye week. This season, the 49ers bye is in Week 9.

Conference: There are 32 teams in the National Football League (NFL) that are split evenly between two conferences: the American Football Conference (AFC) and the National Football Conference (NFC). The 49ers play in the NFC.

Division: Each conference is broken down into 4 divisions: East, North, South and West. Each division has 4 teams, who play each other twice a year. The 49ers are in the NFC West along with the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.

Home: 49ers games played at Levi's® Stadium.

Primetime: Primetime games are the matches that air in the evening in the United States. Every game aired in these time slots is aired nationally and the only game being played at that time. There are at least three primetime games every week: "Thursday Night Football," "Sunday Night Football" and "Monday Night Football."

Week: The NFL season consists of 272 total games, with each of the NFL's 32 teams playing 17 matches during an 18-week period with one bye week off. The NFL generally schedules games in five time slots during the week. The first game of the week is played on "Thursday Night Football" and the final game of each week is played on "Monday Night Football."

FOLLOW

Stay connected with the 49ers by following along on each of the team's social media channels:

