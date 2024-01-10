This Day in The Bay: The Catch

January 10, 1982

With 58 seconds remaining in the 1981 NFC Championship game, Joe Montana found Dwight Clark in the back of the Candlestick Park end zone for the winning score in a 28-27 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. "The Catch" is remembered as the signature play in 49ers history. It sent the team to its first Super Bowl and transformed the franchise as San Francisco went on to win four Super Bowl titles in the 1980s.