Off the Field: Joe Staley Visits 49ers First-Ever London Watch Party 🇬🇧

This event was the first 49ers watch party in London, but the team's third watch party in the UK. Last season, the Faithful showed their support in downtown Leeds and at Elland Road, the historic venue of Leeds United Football Club.

"Hosting two watch parties in Leeds last season was incredible, and we are excited to bring the party to London for the first time this season," said Allie Dicken, Senior Director of Brand Marketing. "We are fortunate to have one of the best fan bases in sports, and the Faithful reside in all corners of the world. Being able to bring UK Faithful an authentic experience that allows them to directly interact with our brand and build community amongst each other is something that is very important to us."