Presented by

Off the Field: Joe Staley Visits 49ers First-Ever London Watch Party 🇬🇧

Oct 17, 2023 at 10:00 AM
BM-Headshot-2023
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

In Week 6, the San Francisco 49ers hosted their first-ever official London watch party to cheer on the team against the Cleveland Browns. 49ers legend Joe Staley visited the Broadleaf Pub & Restaurant located in the heart of London to meet the UK Faithful and root for San Francisco from across the pond.

"It's huge," Staley said on the Pro Football Ireland podcast. "I think it's great for the 49ers in building their global brand. Obviously, it's one of the most proud franchises, I know that from the player side. Our fans are called the Faithful, they're everywhere and I love that it's expanding out here and that we're able to do watch parties like this. It's been a tremendous experience for me."

Due to the San Francisco 49ers long-standing history of success, the organization has become one of the most recognizable American sports teams. The fandom has grown globally, especially in the United Kingdom, and in early 2022 the 49ers earned access to activate in the market as part of the NFL's initial activation of its International Home Marketing Areas (IHMA) program.

Related Links

This event was the first 49ers watch party in London, but the team's third watch party in the UK. Last season, the Faithful showed their support in downtown Leeds and at Elland Road, the historic venue of Leeds United Football Club.

"Hosting two watch parties in Leeds last season was incredible, and we are excited to bring the party to London for the first time this season," said Allie Dicken, Senior Director of Brand Marketing. "We are fortunate to have one of the best fan bases in sports, and the Faithful reside in all corners of the world. Being able to bring UK Faithful an authentic experience that allows them to directly interact with our brand and build community amongst each other is something that is very important to us."

The UK Faithful were in for a treat during the Week 6 matchup. At the end of each quarter, fans had a chance to win from raffles featuring 49ers prizes and memorabilia. Attendees also ordered food and beverages from a gameday menu while watching the 49ers on all venue TVs, providing an immersive game-watching experience.

Related Content

news

Off the Field: Arik Armstead's Chick-fil-A Order 🍽

Take a look at what 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead orders for a cheat meal.
news

Off the Field: Kittle, Hufanga, Mitchell and Ward Take WWE Monday Night Raw

San Francisco 49ers players George Kittle, Talanoa Hufanga, Elijah Mitchell and Charvarius Ward cheered ringside at WWE's Monday Night Raw.
news

Off the Field: 49ers Players Join Cancer Warriors for Art Therapy 🎨

Cancer warriors paired up with 49ers players for a Crucial Catch art therapy event presented by Dignity Health to create custom denim jackets generously donated by Levi's®.
news

Off the Field: 49ers Players Tackle Podcasting 🎙

San Francisco 49ers defensive stars DL Arik Armstead and LB Fred Warner launched personal podcasts sharing stories from the field and beyond the game.
news

Off the Field: Bay Area Teams Share Good Luck Messages in Season Opener 📲

Bay Area Unite! Check out how local teams wished their luck to the San Francisco 49ers in the start of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Off the Field: 49ers Players Celebrate Back to School with the 49ers Foundation 📚

49ers players and leadership celebrated the 49ers Foundation's sixth-annual "Kickoff: Players for a Purpose" presented by SAP to support Bay Area youth.
news

Off the Field: Travis Kelce Joins George Kittle's Hidden Pearls Podcast 🎙

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce shared their favorite memories of each other, including watching film and partying in Las Vegas.
news

Off the Field: 49ers Players Coach Girls Flag Football 🏈

Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Qwuantrezz Knight and Danny Gray served as coaches in the second-annual 49ers PREP Girls Flag Football Skills Camp.
news

Off the Field: Austin Bryant Teams Up with Big Brothers Big Sisters 🤝

In Austin Bryant's partnership with the non-profit organization, the 49ers defensive lineman will serve as an inspiring role model for children facing adversity in the Bay Area.
news

Off the Field: LaLiga Teams Check Into 49ers Training Camp ⚽️

LaLiga teams Atlético de Madrid and Real Betis Balompié stopped by 49ers training camp during their 2023 LaLiga EA Sports Summer Tour.
news

Off the Field: Christian McCaffrey Trades Autographs for Oreos at Training Camp 🍪

The training camp tradition has carried on for running back Christian McCaffrey as he traded autographs for a pack of Oreos from fans at the 49ers open practice.
Advertising