Warner, Flannigan-Fowles and Woerner Secure Top PFF Grades in #SFvsCLE

Oct 16, 2023 at 12:45 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers had their win streak snapped in Week 6, falling short 19-17 to the Cleveland Browns. Several factors contributed to the loss, including weather conditions, injuries to key playmakers in running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Deebo Samuel﻿, stacked penalties and a slow start on offense. The team had a chance to secure the win on the final play of the game, but a last-second field goal attempt went wide right with under ten seconds left in regulation.

San Francisco has embraced the previous five wins as a true group effort and kept that same energy when it came to accepting this first loss of the season. Several veteran leaders spoke about team's performance, including one of the team captains, All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner﻿.

"(The Browns) earned it, and we didn't this game," Warner said. "I would never put it on Jake Moody at the end. It's great that we had an opportunity to win it in that fashion, but we didn't earn it... Win or lose, I feel like we needed this game. We knew what type of game it was going to be. In order for us to be the team that we want to be moving forward, we have to be battle-tested."

San Francisco's outing wasn't without its bright spots as the team did give itself a chance to win Sunday's contest. Warner, fellow linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and tight end Charlie Woerner all recorded top marks in Pro Football Focus' weekly grades.

Here's the breakdown on the top performers from Week 6:

Top Offensive Performer: TE Charlie Woerner and WR Jauan Jennings

The fourth-year pro came away with the 49ers top offensive mark, earning a 73.3 overall grade for his five snaps of work against the Browns. Woerner's performance in Week 6 represents his best single-week output since the team's NFC Divisional Round game last season.

Jennings closely followed Woerner with a 71.0 overall grade for his 33 snaps in Sunday's contest. He saw his rep count increase in the absence of fellow wideout Deebo Samuel﻿, who exited the game in the first half due to a shoulder injury.

Top Defensive Performers: LB Fred Warner and LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Warner's seven tackles, pass breakup and interception of Browns quarterback P.J. Walker resulted in an 81.1 overall grade for the veteran in Week 6. He's now notched picks in back-to-back games and his seven total tackles from Week 6 put Warner No. 4 on the franchise's leading tacklers list.

Flannigan-Fowles also put together a noteworthy performance in Week 6, netting a 75.3 overall grade for his 19 snaps. He, like Jennings, saw his workload increase with fellow linebacker Dre Greenlaw inactive for Sunday's game. His 75.3 grade is his highest single-week mark of the season.

