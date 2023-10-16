49ers Battle With the Browns; Stats and Facts from #SFvsCLE

Team Highlights
- With a touchdown on the opening drive versus the Cleveland Browns, it marked the eighth-consecutive regular season game that the 49ers have scored on the opening drive of a game, dating back to Week 16 of 2022, which is the team's longest streak in at least 45 seasons, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
- The 49ers defense has held opposing offenses without a 100-yard individual rusher in 33-consecutive games dating back to Week 9 of 2021.
- San Francisco's 33-consecutive games without an opposing 100-yard rusher marks the longest active streak in the NFL and the longest streak by an NFL team since the New Orleans Saints streak from 2017-2020. It is also the fourth-longest streak in the NFL since at least 2006.
Offensive Highlights
- Running back Christian McCaffrey registered 11 carries for 43 yards on the ground to go along with three receptions for nine yards and a touchdown through the air.
- McCaffrey's receiving touchdown gives him two on the season and 24 in his career. It also marks his 12th-consecutive regular season game with one-or-more touchdowns, which is the longest streak of his career and the second-most consecutive regular season games with one-or-more touchdowns by a 49ers player since Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice.
- Including the postseason, McCaffrey has scored one-or-more touchdowns in 15-consecutive games, which is the longest active streak of any NFL player and the longest streak by a member of the 49ers in franchise history.
- McCaffrey's 15-consecutive games with a touchdown tie Hall of Fame running backs John Riggins and O.J. Simpson for the second-most consecutive games (postseason included) with a touchdown in NFL history.
- Running back Jordan Mason registered five carries for 27 yards and a touchdown. The rushing touchdown marked his second of the season and the third of his career.
View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers matchup vs. the Cleveland Browns.
Defensive Highlights
- Linebacker Fred Warner tallied seven tackles on the day and one interception of Cleveland Browns quarterback P.J. Walker. His interception marks his second of the season and the sixth of his career.
- With one interception last week versus the Dallas Cowboys and one interception against the Browns, Warner became the first 49ers linebacker to record an interception in back-to-back games since linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong in 2017.
- Warner's seven tackles on the day give him 681 career tackles, which passes former linebacker NaVorro Bowman for the fourth-most tackles in franchise history.
- Defensive lineman Nick Bosa registered three tackles and 1.0 sack of Walker.
- Bosa's 1.0 sack on the day gives him 2.5 on the season and 45.5 in his career. His 45.5 career sacks pass former DL Dwaine Board for the fifth-most sacks in franchise history (sacks became an official statistic in 1982).
- Edge rusher Randy Gregory tallied three tackles and 1.0 sack in his debut as a member of the 49ers. The sack marked his second of the season, first with the 49ers and gave him 20.5 in his career.
- Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir notched five tackles and an interception of Walker. The interception marked his second of the season and the third of his career.
- Cornerback Charvarius Ward notched five tackles and a forced fumble on the day. The forced fumble marked his first of the season and the third of his career.