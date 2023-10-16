Presented by

49ers Battle With the Browns; Stats and Facts from #SFvsCLE

Oct 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM

Team Highlights

  • With a touchdown on the opening drive versus the Cleveland Browns, it marked the eighth-consecutive regular season game that the 49ers have scored on the opening drive of a game, dating back to Week 16 of 2022, which is the team's longest streak in at least 45 seasons, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. 
  • The 49ers defense has held opposing offenses without a 100-yard individual rusher in 33-consecutive games dating back to Week 9 of 2021.
  • San Francisco's 33-consecutive games without an opposing 100-yard rusher marks the longest active streak in the NFL and the longest streak by an NFL team since the New Orleans Saints streak from 2017-2020. It is also the fourth-longest streak in the NFL since at least 2006.

Offensive Highlights

  • Running back Christian McCaffrey registered 11 carries for 43 yards on the ground to go along with three receptions for nine yards and a touchdown through the air.
  • McCaffrey's receiving touchdown gives him two on the season and 24 in his career. It also marks his 12th-consecutive regular season game with one-or-more touchdowns, which is the longest streak of his career and the second-most consecutive regular season games with one-or-more touchdowns by a 49ers player since Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice.
  • Including the postseason, McCaffrey has scored one-or-more touchdowns in 15-consecutive games, which is the longest active streak of any NFL player and the longest streak by a member of the 49ers in franchise history.
  • McCaffrey's 15-consecutive games with a touchdown tie Hall of Fame running backs John Riggins and O.J. Simpson for the second-most consecutive games (postseason included) with a touchdown in NFL history.
  • Running back Jordan Mason registered five carries for 27 yards and a touchdown. The rushing touchdown marked his second of the season and the third of his career.

Defensive Highlights

  • Linebacker ﻿Fred Warner﻿ tallied seven tackles on the day and one interception of Cleveland Browns quarterback P.J. Walker. His interception marks his second of the season and the sixth of his career. 
  • With one interception last week versus the Dallas Cowboys and one interception against the Browns, Warner became the first 49ers linebacker to record an interception in back-to-back games since linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong in 2017.
  • Warner's seven tackles on the day give him 681 career tackles, which passes former linebacker NaVorro Bowman for the fourth-most tackles in franchise history. 
  • Defensive lineman ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ registered three tackles and 1.0 sack of Walker. 
  • Bosa's 1.0 sack on the day gives him 2.5 on the season and 45.5 in his career. His 45.5 career sacks pass former DL Dwaine Board for the fifth-most sacks in franchise history (sacks became an official statistic in 1982). 
  • Edge rusher ﻿Randy Gregory﻿ tallied three tackles and 1.0 sack in his debut as a member of the 49ers. The sack marked his second of the season, first with the 49ers and gave him 20.5 in his career. 
  • Cornerback ﻿Deommodore Lenoir﻿ notched five tackles and an interception of Walker. The interception marked his second of the season and the third of his career.  
  • Cornerback ﻿Charvarius Ward﻿ notched five tackles and a forced fumble on the day. The forced fumble marked his first of the season and the third of his career.

