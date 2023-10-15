Christian McCaffrey Extends TD Streak to 15-Straight Games

Oct 15, 2023 at 10:40 AM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey continues to pen his name to the league's history books. On Sunday, the do-it-all running back caught a 13-yard touchdown pass on the 49ers opening drive to extend his streak of games with one-or-more touchdowns to 15-straight games. The score ties McCaffrey with Hall of Fame running backs O.J. Simpson and John Riggins for the second-most consecutive games (including playoffs) with a touchdown in NFL history.

Related Content

news

Wilks Shares Browns Scouting Report; Mitchell Returns to Practice

Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks discussed prepping for a Browns team with starting quarterback Deshaun Watson out for a second-straight week
news

LB Randy Gregory Makes Practice Debut With the 49ers

The newest member of the San Francisco 49ers, linebacker Randy Gregory, joined the team in Wednesday's workout. 
news

Fred Warner Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week after recording an interception, sack and forced fumble vs. the Cowboys.
news

Power Rankings: 49ers Solidify No. 1 Ranking with 42-10 Win in #DALvSF

The latest set of NFL power rankings are in, and the 49ers remain the top-ranked team in the league headed into Week 6 vs. the Cleveland Browns.
news

Injury Update on Banks and Plan for Gregory; 3 Takeaways from Kyle Shanahan

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed the biggest takeaways from the team's 42-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys on "Sunday Night Football."
news

Brock Purdy Nominated for FedEx Air Player of Week 5

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was nominated for the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week award.
news

Fred Warner Opens Up About His Latino Heritage and Fashion Evolution

On the latest installment of "Career in Looks" presented by Microsoft Surface, linebacker Fred Warner revealed the story behind his memorable Mexico City outfit.
news

Ward and Greenlaw Return to Practice; McCaffrey Talks Gearing up for Cowboys

San Francisco 49ers RB detailed his week of practice and game prep leading up to the team's Week 5 matchup with the Cowboys.
news

Passion Knows No Bounds: Ray-Ray McCloud III's Football and Music Journey

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III's creative journey has transcended the football field as he crafts his path in the music industry.
news

49ers Weigh In on Recent History With the Cowboys

DL Nick Bosa and LB Fred Warner discussed the San Francisco 49ers storied history with the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Christian McCaffrey Named Nickelodeon's 'NVP' for Four-TD Performance in Week 4

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey was announced as the Nickelodean 'NVP' for Week 4 on 'NFL Slimetime.'
Advertising