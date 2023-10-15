Deebo Samuel Ruled Out With a Shoulder Injury

The San Francisco 49ers are down a wide receiver for the remainder of their Week 6 matchup versus the Cleveland Browns. Wideout Deebo Samuel left the game in the first quarter after sustaining a shoulder injury. Although initially listed as questionable to return, he never re-entered the game and was officially ruled out in the third quarter. He had two carries for 11 yards before exiting the contest.
Samuel has been a critical part of the 49ers offense in 2023, and in his most recent outing against the Dallas Cowboys, amassed three catches for 55 yards through the air and five carries for 30 yards on the ground.