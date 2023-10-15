Presented by

Deebo Samuel Ruled Out With a Shoulder Injury

Oct 15, 2023 at 12:05 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers are down a wide receiver for the remainder of their Week 6 matchup versus the Cleveland Browns. Wideout Deebo Samuel left the game in the first quarter after sustaining a shoulder injury. Although initially listed as questionable to return, he never re-entered the game and was officially ruled out in the third quarter. He had two carries for 11 yards before exiting the contest.

Samuel has been a critical part of the 49ers offense in 2023, and in his most recent outing against the Dallas Cowboys, amassed three catches for 55 yards through the air and five carries for 30 yards on the ground.

Related Content

news

Dre Greenlaw OUT vs. Browns; Elijah Mitchell Active for #SFvsCLE

The 49ers will be without LB Dre Greenlaw versus the Cleveland Browns, and RB Elijah Mitchell will be back in action for the first time since Week 3.
news

Jauan Jennings Makes His Return vs. Cowboys; Inactives for #DALvsSF

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings is set to make his return on "Sunday Night Football" versus the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Jennings and Mitchell OUT vs. Cardinals; Samuel Active for #AZvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers will be without WR Jauan Jennings and RB Elijah Mitchell in the Week 4 matchup versus the Arizona Cardinals.
news

Brandon Aiyuk and Ambry Thomas OUT vs. Giants; Inactives for #NYGvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers will be without WR Brandon Aiyuk and CB Ambry Thomas for the team's home opener versus the New York Giants.
news

49ers Open Up NFC West Play at Full Strength; Inactives for #SFvsLAR

The San Francisco 49ers have only healthy scratches on their inactives list for their Week 2 matchup with the Rams.
news

George Kittle and Charvarius Ward Active vs. Steelers; Inactives for #SFvsPIT

The San Francisco 49ers will have TE George Kittle and CB Charvarius Ward on hand in the team's 2023 season opener versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

Elijah Mitchell Out, Christian McCaffrey Active for NFC Championship Game

Running back Elijah Mitchell is sidelined for Sunday's NFC Championship Game versus the Philadelphia Eagles. 
news

Seven 49ers Players Out vs. Cowboys; Divisional Round Inactives

Jimmy Garoppolo, Ambry Thomas and five other San Francisco 49ers players are inactive for Sunday's Divisional Round matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Dre Greenlaw, Aaron Banks and Kevin Givens Active for Wild Card #SEAvsSF

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw, offensive lineman Aaron Banks and defensive lineman Kevin Givens are active for the 49ers Wild Card matchup versus the Seahawks.
news

Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell Active for #AZvsSF; Week 18 Inactives

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel and running back Elijah Mitchell are active for the San Francisco 49ers regular season finale versus the Arizona Cardinals.
news

Seven 49ers Out vs. Raiders; Week 17 Inactives

Defensive lineman Kerry Hyder Jr. and cornerback Ambry Thomas are active for the San Francisco 49ers Week 17 matchup versus the Las Vegas Raiders.
Advertising