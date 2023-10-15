What the 49ers and Browns Had to Say Following Week 6

The San Francisco 49ers fell to the Browns 19-17 in Cleveland. Here's what both teams had to say following the Week 6 contest:
Niners Liners
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on San Francisco's Week 6 loss in Cleveland:
"It's always tough to miss that last kick but that happens in football. They played better than us today and that was the last play but there was a lot more today than just that… My message to them regardless of if we hit that or not, there's a lot of stuff from this game that we've got to improve on."
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy on his first-career regular season loss:
"It's the NFL. You get opportunities and you've got to take advantage of them. There were definitely some throws and opportunities there for me that I missed. It's something I've got to learn from. We've all got to look at ourselves in the mirror and see the flaws and get better from it. That starts with me."
49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa on his takeaways from the team's Week 6 loss:
"The NFL season is really long. You're going to have to deal with injuries, that happens to every team at certain points. I think we got out of it ok, but we did lose some key guys. We need to be more ready to adjust when we do lose guys."
49ers linebacker Fred Warner on his postgame message to the team:
"I said a lot in there. The main thing is that they earned it and we didn't in this game... I said that win or loss we needed this game. We knew what type of game it was going to be in order for us to be the team we want to be moving forward, we needed to get battle tested. That's exactly what today was. We'll learn from it, watch the tape, look at it hard internally and be better from it."
Browns Quotes
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski on the team's mindset heading into the Week 6 matchup:
"I don't pay much attention to what the outside feels about a game... I'm aware if we're a favorite or underdog or those type of things, but I know the team we have. I felt good about this one, I'm optimistic by nature. I felt good about this one. Like I told the team all week, we're not perfect, but we're going to fight like crazy and I thought they did today."
Browns quarterback P.J. Walker on facing the 49ers:
"At the end of the day, they're good, but we're all here for a reason. That's what it's about. They're a great team, a great football team, so for us it's just go out there and battle. We're not going to bow down to nobody, that's it."
