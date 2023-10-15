What the 49ers and Browns Had to Say Following Week 6

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy on his first-career regular season loss:

"It's the NFL. You get opportunities and you've got to take advantage of them. There were definitely some throws and opportunities there for me that I missed. It's something I've got to learn from. We've all got to look at ourselves in the mirror and see the flaws and get better from it. That starts with me."

49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa on his takeaways from the team's Week 6 loss﻿:

"The NFL season is really long. You're going to have to deal with injuries, that happens to every team at certain points. I think we got out of it ok, but we did lose some key guys. We need to be more ready to adjust when we do lose guys."

49ers linebacker Fred Warner on his postgame message to the team: