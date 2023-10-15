What the 49ers and Browns Had to Say Following Week 6

Oct 15, 2023 at 02:50 PM

The San Francisco 49ers fell to the Browns 19-17 in Cleveland. Here's what both teams had to say following the Week 6 contest:

Niners Liners

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on San Francisco's Week 6 loss in Cleveland:

"It's always tough to miss that last kick but that happens in football. They played better than us today and that was the last play but there was a lot more today than just that… My message to them regardless of if we hit that or not, there's a lot of stuff from this game that we've got to improve on."

Related Links

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy on his first-career regular season loss:

"It's the NFL. You get opportunities and you've got to take advantage of them. There were definitely some throws and opportunities there for me that I missed. It's something I've got to learn from. We've all got to look at ourselves in the mirror and see the flaws and get better from it. That starts with me."

49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa on his takeaways from the team's Week 6 loss﻿:

"The NFL season is really long. You're going to have to deal with injuries, that happens to every team at certain points. I think we got out of it ok, but we did lose some key guys. We need to be more ready to adjust when we do lose guys."

49ers linebacker Fred Warner on his postgame message to the team:

"I said a lot in there. The main thing is that they earned it and we didn't in this game... I said that win or loss we needed this game. We knew what type of game it was going to be in order for us to be the team we want to be moving forward, we needed to get battle tested. That's exactly what today was. We'll learn from it, watch the tape, look at it hard internally and be better from it."

Browns Quotes

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski on the team's mindset heading into the Week 6 matchup:

"I don't pay much attention to what the outside feels about a game... I'm aware if we're a favorite or underdog or those type of things, but I know the team we have. I felt good about this one, I'm optimistic by nature. I felt good about this one. Like I told the team all week, we're not perfect, but we're going to fight like crazy and I thought they did today."

Browns quarterback P.J. Walker on facing the 49ers:

"At the end of the day, they're good, but we're all here for a reason. That's what it's about. They're a great team, a great football team, so for us it's just go out there and battle. We're not going to bow down to nobody, that's it."

San Francisco 49ers vs. Cleveland Browns Game Images (Week 6)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers matchup vs. the Cleveland Browns.

San Francisco 49ers Defense
1 / 38

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
2 / 38

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver, CB Charvarius Ward
3 / 38

CB Isaiah Oliver, CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
4 / 38

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner, DL Javon Hargrave
5 / 38

LB Fred Warner, DL Javon Hargrave

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
6 / 38

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
7 / 38

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
8 / 38

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
9 / 38

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
10 / 38

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr., LB Oren Burks
11 / 38

S Tashaun Gipson Sr., LB Oren Burks

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
12 / 38

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
13 / 38

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
14 / 38

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
15 / 38

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
16 / 38

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
17 / 38

DL Javon Hargrave

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
18 / 38

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
19 / 38

CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks
20 / 38

LB Oren Burks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
21 / 38

DL Javon Hargrave

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
22 / 38

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
23 / 38

DL Clelin Ferrell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Randy Gregory
24 / 38

LB Randy Gregory

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
25 / 38

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
26 / 38

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Dre Greenlaw
27 / 38

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas, CB Isaiah Oliver
28 / 38

CB Ambry Thomas, CB Isaiah Oliver

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
29 / 38

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
30 / 38

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
31 / 38

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
32 / 38

DB Deommodore Lenoir, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
33 / 38

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
34 / 38

CB Isaiah Oliver

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Oren Burks, LB Randy Gregory, DL Arik Armstead
35 / 38

LB Oren Burks, LB Randy Gregory, DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
36 / 38

DL Javon Hargrave

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
37 / 38

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kevin Givens
38 / 38

DL Kevin Givens

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

What the 49ers and Cowboys Had to Say Following Week 5

See what Kyle Shanahan, Brock Purdy, George Kittle, Mike McCarthy, Dak Prescott and more had to say following the 49ers 42-10 win.
news

What the Cowboys and 49ers are Saying Ahead of the Week 5 'SNF' Matchup

See what Kyle Shanahan, Mike McCarthy, Brock Purdy and other members of each team had to say ahead of the Cowboys vs. 49ers primetime matchup.
news

What the 49ers and Cardinals Had to Say Following Week 4

See what Kyle Shanahan, Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, Jonathan Gannon, D.J. Humphries and more had to say following the 49ers 35-16 win.
news

What the Cardinals and 49ers are Saying Ahead of the Week 4 Matchup

See what Kyle Shanahan, Jonathan Gannon, Brock Purdy and other members of each team had to say ahead of the 49ers vs. Cardinals Week 4 matchup.
news

What the 49ers and Giants Had to Say Following 'Thursday Night Football'

See what Kyle Shanahan, Brock Purdy, Deebo Samuel, Brian Daboll and Daniel Jones had to say following the 49ers Week 3 win against the New York Giants.
news

What the Giants and 49ers are Saying Ahead of the Week 3 Matchup

See what Kyle Shanahan, Brian Daboll, Brock Purdy and other members of each team had to say ahead of the 49ers home opener at Levi's® Stadium.
news

What the 49ers and Rams are Saying Ahead their Week 2 Matchup

See what Kyle Shanahan, Sean McVay, Brock Purdy and other members of each team had to say ahead of Sunday's NFC West contest.
news

What the 49ers and Steelers Had to Say Following the Season Opener

See what Kyle Shanahan, Brock Purdy, Nick Bosa, Christian McCaffrey, Mike Tomlin and Kenny Pickett had to say following the 49ers Week 1 win in Pittsburgh.
news

What the 49ers and Steelers are Saying Ahead the 2023 Season Opener

See what Kyle Shanahan, Mike Tomlin, Brock Purdy and other members of each team had to say ahead of Sunday morning's contest.
news

Quote Roundup: Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks' First Press Conference with 49ers

Take a look at what 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks had to say in his first press conference with the team.
news

Quote Roundup: John Lynch, Draft Picks and More During the NFL Draft

Take a look at what the 49ers draft picks and personnel had to say following the 2023 NFL Draft.
Advertising