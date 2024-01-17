Ways to Watch and Listen in the UK: Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers (Divisional Round)

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Green Bay Packers for a Divisional Round matchup at Levi's® Stadium. The Packers–49ers playoff game is set to kick off at 1:15 am GMT on Sunday, January 21. Here are all the ways to follow the game.
HOW TO WATCH
TV Broadcast
Sky Sports: Kickoff for Packers vs. 49ers during the Divisional Round is early Sunday morning at 1:15 am GMT. The game will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports NFL. For more information on watching the NFL on Sky Sports, click here.
Live Streaming
NFL Game Pass International: Fans in the United Kingdom can catch every game live and on demand on NFL Game Pass International. The international service also includes NFL RedZone, to catch every touchdown from every game, every Sunday, and NFL Network, to receive 24/7 breaking NFL news. Fans can also download NFL shows and highlights to watch at home or on the go on all of your favorite devices. Sign up today.
HOW TO LISTEN
Radio Broadcast
TalkSPORT 2: 49ers games will be broadcast in the United Kingdom via the TalkSPORT radio network. The Divisional Round game against the Packers will be aired on TalkSPORT 2 where fans will hear the call by the 49ers radio broadcast team of Greg Papa and NFL veteran Tim Ryan.
- Listen on Radio: TalkSPORT is widely available across the United Kingdom via DAB digital radio and on 1089 or 1053 AM. TalkSPORT 2 is available in most of the United Kingdom via DAB digital radio. You may need to retune your digital radio to access TalkSPORT 2. Check whether TalkSPORT and TalkSPORT 2 are available on DAB in your area by clicking here.
- Listen on Mobile: The TalkSPORT app is the best way to listen live to your favorite shows on the move 24/7, catch up on anything you may have missed and see what is on and when. Download the TalkSPORT app from the iPhone app store or from Google Play.
- Listen Online: Tune in to TalkSPORT and TalkSPORT 2 via the free online streaming service at talkSPORT.com.
- Listen on Smart Speakers: TalkSPORT and TalkSPORT 2 are available on most smart speakers including Amazon Alexa, Apple Homepod and Google Home devices. Just ask your smart speaker to "Play TalkSPORT."
ABOUT THE MATCHUP
Total Matchups: 72
Postseason Matchups: 9
Postseason Series Record: 49ers lead the series 5-4
49ers Postseason Home Record vs. Packers: 49ers lead the series 3-2
First Postseason Meeting: January 6, 1996 - Packers won 27-17
Last Postseason Meeting: January 22, 2022 - 49ers won 13-10
ABOUT EACH TEAM
San Francisco 49ers
Head Coach: Kyle Shanahan
Captains:
- DL Arik Armstead
- TE George Kittle
- QB Brock Purdy
- WR Deebo Samuel
- LB Fred Warner
- T Trent Williams
Green Bay Packers
Head Coach: Matt LaFleur
Players to Watch:
- QB Jordan Love
- RB Aaron Jones
- CB Jaire Alexander
- LB Rashan Gary
- LB Preston Smith
- WR Jayden Reed
NFL Schedule Lexicon
Conference: There are 32 teams in the National Football League (NFL) that are split evenly between two conferences: the American Football Conference (AFC) and the National Football Conference (NFC). The 49ers play in the NFC.
Division: Each conference is broken down into 4 divisions: East, North, South and West. Each division has 4 teams, who play each other twice a year. The 49ers are in the NFC West along with the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.
Home: 49ers games played at Levi's® Stadium.
Away: Games where the 49ers are on the road to play at the opposing team's stadium.
Primetime: Primetime games are the matches that air in the evening in the United States. Every game aired in these time slots is aired nationally and the only game being played at that time. There are at least three primetime games every week: "Thursday Night Football," "Sunday Night Football" and "Monday Night Football."
Week: The NFL season consists of 272 total games, with each of the NFL's 32 teams playing 17 matches during an 18-week period with one Bye week off. The NFL generally schedules games in five time slots during the week. The first game of the week is played on "Thursday Night Football" and the final game of each week is played on "Monday Night Football."