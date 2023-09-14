49ers Announce Details for First-Ever London Watch Party 

The San Francisco 49ers have announced plans to host their first-ever official London watch party. Located in the heart of London at Long Arm Sports Pub, the free event presented by Avery Dennison will give the UK Faithful the opportunity to watch the 49ers face off against the Cleveland Browns on 15 October. The event will begin at 5:00 p.m. BST, before the game kicks off at 6:00 p.m. BST. To attend, fans must reserve a ticket online HERE. Tickets are free and required for entry.

Appearances will be made by 49ers alumni and team mascot Sourdough Sam. At the end of each quarter, raffles featuring 49ers prizes and memorabilia will be conducted. Attendees can order food and beverages from a limited gameday menu while watching the 49ers on all venue TVs, providing an immersive game-watching experience.

"Hosting two watch parties in Leeds last season was incredible, and we are excited to bring the party to London for the first time this season," said Allie Dicken, Senior Director of Brand Marketing. "We are fortunate to have one of the best fan bases in sports, and the Faithful resides in all corners of the world. Being able to bring UK Faithful an authentic experience that allows them to directly interact with our brand and build community amongst each other is something that is very important to us. I can't wait to see and speak with them in London soon."

This event will be the first 49ers watch party in London, but the team's third watch party in the UK. Last season, the Faithful packed BOX Sports Bar in downtown Leeds for the first official watch party hosted overseas by the 49ers. Then, for the NFC Championship Game, another watch party was held at Elland Road, the historic venue of Leeds United Football Club.

To reserve tickets, please visit https://am.ticketmaster.com/49ersnew/49ersWatchPartyUK23.