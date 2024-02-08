Ways to Watch and Listen in the UK: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Super Bowl LVIII)

The AFC Conference Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, will host the NFC Conference Champions, the San Francisco 49ers, in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Super Bowl LVIII is set to kick off at 11:30 pm GMT on Sunday, February 11. Here are all the ways to follow the game.
HOW TO WATCH
TV Broadcast
Sky Sports: Kickoff for Chiefs vs. 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII is Sunday night at 11:30 pm GMT. The game will air on Sky Sports NFL, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Showcase. For more information on watching the NFL on Sky Sports, click here.
Live Streaming
NFL Game Pass on DAZN: Fans in the United Kingdom can catch every minute of Super Bowl LVIII live, with the full US Broadcast and the Apple Music Halftime show. Plus get access to on demand content, see how the final two teams made it with on demand regular season and post season games, 24/7 NFL Network coverage and much more across all of your devices. Sign-up today.
ITV: Super Bowl LVIII coverage featuring Craig Doyle, former NFL player Jason Bell and two-time Super Bowl winner Osi Umenyiora in Las Vegas will start on ITV from 10:45pm GMT on Sunday, February 11. Maurice Jones-Drew and other guests will also join the team as well. For more information on watching the NFL on ITV, click here.
HOW TO LISTEN
Radio Broadcast
TalkSPORT: Super Bowl LVIII against the Chiefs will be aired on TalkSPORT. Listen below are all the ways you can tune in:
- Listen on Radio: TalkSPORT is widely available across the United Kingdom via DAB digital radio and on 1089 or 1053 AM. Check to see if TalkSPORT is available on DAB in your area by clicking here.
- Listen on Mobile: The TalkSPORT app is the best way to listen live to your favorite shows on the move 24/7, catch up on anything you may have missed and see what is on and when. Download the TalkSPORT app from the iPhone app store or from Google Play.
- Listen Online: Tune in to TalkSPORT via the free online streaming service at talkSPORT.com.
- Listen on Smart Speakers: TalkSPORT is available on most smart speakers including Amazon Alexa, Apple Homepod and Google Home devices. Just ask your smart speaker to "Play TalkSPORT."
BBC Radio 5 Live:On BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds you can also listen to the game from 11pm GMT.
ABOUT EACH TEAM
San Francisco 49ers
Head Coach: Kyle Shanahan
Captains:
- DL Arik Armstead
- TE George Kittle
- QB Brock Purdy
- WR Deebo Samuel
- LB Fred Warner
- T Trent Williams
Kansas City Chiefs
Head Coach: Andy Reid
Playoff Captains:
- QB Patrick Mahomes
- TE Travis Kelce
- CB L'Jarius Sneed
- DT Chris Jones
- K Harrison Butker
- S Tommy Townsend
NFL Schedule Lexicon
Conference: There are 32 teams in the National Football League (NFL) that are split evenly between two conferences: the American Football Conference (AFC) and the National Football Conference (NFC). The 49ers play in the NFC.
Division: Each conference is broken down into 4 divisions: East, North, South and West. Each division has 4 teams, who play each other twice a year. The 49ers are in the NFC West along with the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.
Home: 49ers games played at Levi's® Stadium.
Away: Games where the 49ers are on the road to play at the opposing team's stadium.
Primetime: Primetime games are the matches that air in the evening in the United States. Every game aired in these time slots is aired nationally and the only game being played at that time. There are at least three primetime games every week: "Thursday Night Football," "Sunday Night Football" and "Monday Night Football."
Week: The NFL season consists of 272 total games, with each of the NFL's 32 teams playing 17 matches during an 18-week period with one Bye week off. The NFL generally schedules games in five time slots during the week. The first game of the week is played on "Thursday Night Football" and the final game of each week is played on "Monday Night Football."